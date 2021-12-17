Knicks' Immanuel Quickley enters COVID protocols

BOSTON — The Knicks stopped the bleeding Thursday night in Houston, finding a way — and perhaps a suitable opponent — to end the four-game losing streak and wipe out the gloom as one player after another was sent into the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

But when it was over they had to face the reality that problems are not all solved by a win over the Rockets. Even with the emergence of rookie Miles McBride in an emergency fill-in role the good feelings were countered by the task staring at them as they left Houston bound for Boston.

The Knicks snapped the four-game losing streak and a stretch in which they’d lost seven of eight games. But on Friday, Immanuel Quickley entered health and safety protocols. Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Kevin Knox were already sidelined by COVID testing. They also lost Derrick Rose, who had to sit out the second half Thursday night with what the team called a sore right ankle.

So can they find their way out of this hole and regain the form they had last season when they went 41-31 and were considered a bright light in the NBA, an over-achieving feel-good story?

"You can’t look at that," Taj Gibson said of the past — last year’s record and this year’s early struggles. "That’s why the East is the East - it got even more competitive. You’ve got to take it one game at a time. People didn’t believe in us last year and we did the opposite last year. This year is no different. We have to take it one game at a time.

"We understand the bandwagon is empty. We understand a lot of people are counting us out. That’s nothing. We believe in ourselves. Believe in the group and then try to just get better day by day. Can’t look at nothing, can’t listen to what everybody is saying. That’s what comes with the NBA. It’s going to be up and down. So it’ll be tough nights, but as a group, we’re going to stay together, work through our faults, work through our flaws and continue to play hard."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In their problems perhaps the Knicks have found some answers. Last year’s leaders, Julius Randle and Barrett, have struggled to regain their form of a year ago. The free agents, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, have not fit. But just as Immanuel Quickley emerged last year, Grimes and McBride showed something when given their turn.

"Without a doubt, everybody’s mind is in the right place," Quickley said. "Everybody’s as positive as they can be. Nobody wants to lose. If we do everything consistently every time, we’ll eventually break through. Everybody has to keep staying with it and coming to work each day and working hard."

While the Knicks have struggled all season to find their form it is not just the Knicks battling through the health and safety protocols. The Celtics announced Thursday morning that Al Horford, Grant Williams and Jabari Parker all will miss Friday night’s game and the team canceled media availability.

Toppin was the first Knicks player to test positive this season with Barrett a day behind him. The NBA requires either 10 days after the positive test or two negative tests at least 24 hours apart for a vaccinated player to return.

"Whatever the medical people (say)," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Obviously, they have to go through protocol. When they get cleared by the league and our medical people, safety is first. Whatever we have to do we’ve got to do."