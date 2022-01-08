Knicks score 49 points in final three quarters, fall to Celtics 

BOSTON — When Julius Randle was introduced before Saturday night’s game, he was booed loudly, understandable given that the venue was TD Garden rather than Madison Square Garden.

But once the game began, there were few taunts or boos for Randle or the rest of his teammates, which tells you plenty about how the Knicks played.

Shorthanded without Celtics-killer Evan Fournier, the Knicks got off to a better start than the one that drew the ire of the hometown fans two nights earlier. But a brutal second-half performance left Randle and the Knicks as an afterthought as the Boston fans cheered the Celtics’ runaway victory.

The Celtics held the Knicks to 49 points in the final three quarters and turned a two-point halftime lead into a 99-75 win, thanks to a 55-33 second half.

Randle’s troubles started earlier in the day off the court. Less than 24 hours after he apologized Friday for his comments directed at the Madison Square Garden fans, the NBA didn’t let it go without punishment, handing him a $25,000 fine Saturday for "the egregious use of profane language during media interviews."

Randle certainly isn’t the first player or coach to curse. The NBA issued a directive to teams last month attempting to rein in what it believes has been excessive profanity by players and coaches, and Randle was a repeat offender this past week, as the league noted.

He used profane language after Wednesday’s practice and again after Thursday’s game when he described his thumbs-down gesture to the fans as a message to "Shut the [expletive] up."

The Knicks hoped to move on from the controversy, distanced by a few hundred miles from the Garden fans who had gotten under Randle’s skin.

"It’s an emotional game," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We all sometimes say things we regret later. He said what he had to say. He moved on. He’s focused on the next game.

"None of us are going to be perfect. I’m pleased what he did. Just get ready for the next game. He’s been here a while and understands New York. Like anyone, you have a bad day at work and you bounce back the next day. Just make sure it’s not two days in a row."

This performance by Randle likely would have drawn the ire of Knicks fans as he shot 6-for-19, scored 13 points and turned the ball over six times. His boxscore numbers might look passable with 12 rebounds and six assists, but that wouldn’t do justice to his puzzling play.

RJ Barrett had 19 points and Immanuel Quickley added 18 for the Knicks (19-21). Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Celtics (19-21). Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Josh Richardson added 17.

The biggest contribution may have come on the defensive end as Robert Williams III, who blocked seven shots Thursday, blocked four this time and deterred many more Knicks from approaching the rim. Forced to settle, Randle shot 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Missing Fournier, who had scored 41 points Thursday and averaged 35 points per game in the previous three meetings with Boston, prompted Thibodeau to insert Quickley into the starting lineup. That left the Knicks’ bench shorthanded with Alec Burks already pushed into a starting role, too. That was telling as an early 10-point Knicks lead disappeared when Thibodeau went to his bench.