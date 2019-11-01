TODAY'S PAPER
Enes Kanter has fond memories of his time with Knicks

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter drives past Charlotte Hornets'

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter drives past Charlotte Hornets' PJ Washington during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
BOSTON — Enes Kanter was on the floor before the game began Friday night, dressed in a suit and sidelined for a third straight game with a knee contusion. But that didn’t stop him from exchanging greetings — and insults— with his former Knicks teammates.

“Oh yeah, one of the guys was just telling me how bad my suit looks,” Kanter said. “I said, ‘Your haircut looks worse than my suit.’ But I love all those guys, even Julius Randle. We had this beef and everything, but you know what, we played a pickup game this summer. He’s an amazing dude. I see there are a lot of good characters on the team. I’m excited to see them grow together.”

Kanter’s time in New York came to an awkward ending last season when the Knicks were unable to find a trade partner to take him on and his desire to play and win when the team was moving toward the NBA Draft Lottery caused a conflict. The political turmoil that surrounded him didn’t make it easy, either.

He was waived and shortly after signed with the Portland Trailblazers, serving as the starting center as the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals. He then signed with the Celtics, finding his way to another team with championship aspirations.

“I had an amazing time, man,” Kanter said of his time in New York. “I learned a lot on and off the court. Obviously I played in one of the biggest organizations in the league. It was just fun to see the team grow, for me to grow. I learned a lot on and off the court. The organization made me better, made me a better person.

“In the end it worked out for me because I went to Portland and we made the Western Conference Finals. I am blessed.”

Kanter did not make it to New York for the game last week and was out of action this time, but he is looking forward to the Dec. 1 game at Madison Square Garden.

“Of course. I mean last time I was at Madison Square Garden, I was wrestling,” he said. “But yeah, man. I think it’s going to be a very special moment for me. I played with those guys. They always had my back almost two years. I had an amazing time. Fans were amazing all the time. I cannot wait.”

