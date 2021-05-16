In the most optimistic fantasies as the Knicks embarked upon this improbable season, just months after being left out of the bubble restart to last season, maybe you were enough of a believer to think that with an expanded playoff field they could contend for the play-in tournament. And maybe as they showed that Tom Thibodeau’s teachings were being absorbed, you thought maybe even a top six spot and a certain return to the playoffs was in the cards.

But it was hard to imagine even 24 hours earlier that the Knicks could be in the position they found themselves Sunday afternoon. Deservedly on national television, the Knicks took the floor at Madison Square Garden in control of their own destiny and delivered, taking a 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics to secure not just a playoff berth, but the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs next week.

The Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks, who they swept all three meetings from this season, in the opening round beginning next weekend with the league not yet setting the schedule. With the play-in tournament being held during this coming week, the first round will begin Saturday with the Knicks and Hawks' first game either Saturday or Sunday.

In a still sparsely-attended Madison Square Garden and a quiet Sunday afternoon crowd that sometimes sounded like a JV game in a high school gym, the Knicks overcame some early struggles against a no-name Boston roster and accomplished a goal that maybe, if they were truthful, didn’t even live in their own locker room.

"I didn’t know to be honest with you," Thibodeau said before the game. "But I felt if we did the right things we would have a chance to be a decent team and this team continues to improve and grow, so it’s not surprising when you’re around them every day and you see the commitment that they’ve made it doesn’t surprise me."

With the Knicks engaged in a 48-minute path to the homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics — secured in the seventh spot in the East and facing a play-in game Tuesday — sat out the top seven players in their rotation (counting Jaylen Brown, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist).

It’s hard to argue that the Knicks had anything handed to them after the 72-game grind through an improbable and unpredictable regular season. So if the path got slightly easier on the final day, so be it.

Almost predictably against this shorthanded Boston lineup, the Knicks struggled, playing sluggishly on both ends, for much of the first half. They were trailing the Celtics at the end of the first quarter, 24-23, and found themselves tied before RJ Barrett pushed them in front with 4:23 to play. Suddenly with the defense tightening the Knicks were running out for fast breaks and open three-pointers that began to fall. A 19-4 run to finish the half provided the wakeup call and security that the Knicks needed, heading into the half up, 54-39.

The Knicks stretched the lead to as many as 21 in the third quarter. But the Celtics made another run in the fourth quarter and closed the gap to 91-85 with 5:12 remaining. The Celtics kept coming though with Alec Burks losing the ball in the lane and Carsen Edwards dunking ahed of the pack. A 24-second violation on the Knicks gave Boston the ball back — and brought Derrick Rose back into the lineup with 3:47 remaining. Luke Kornet’s corner three rimmed out, but the Knicks misfired again and Romeo Langford scored inside to close the gap to 91-89.

Randle drove the left side of the lane to break the drought with 2:37 remaining, the Knicks first points since 7:38. But a free throw and a layup cut the lead to just one before Reggie Bullock delivered a 16-footer with 1:54 to play. Nerlens Noel blocked a pair of layups, the second one coming with 35.3 seconds left and the Knicks clinging to a three-point lead. Fittingly, Randle was fouled with 12.3 seconds left, putting him on the line with a chance to put the game away. He missed the first, but gave the Knicks a four-point lead with the second.

Thibodeau had warned before the game of taking this shorthanded group lightly, noting, "That’s why it’s so important to prepare the same way. you have to know everybody. You can’t make it in this league, you can’t get into this league without being a great player. So you have to understand that. Everyone is capable of beating you. The same things go into winning each and every day. Know your opponent well and be ready to execute. You have to play with great intensity every time."

In the end, the Knicks had enough to get by, just as they have all season long. Bullock raised his arms. Randle went over and put an arm around Thibodeau and the celebration was on.

"We talked about building the foundation, wanting to be a good practice team first," Thibodeau said. "That was the first goal, and to establish we could win at home on a consistent basis. And then wherever it went from there, just continue to build.

"But concentrate on that daily improvement and putting everything you have into each and every day, and get a team that can do that and an organization that focuses on improvement every day. We knew where we stood when we came in. We knew it would require a lot of work, a lot of commitment and a lot of sacrifice by everyone. And that’s happened. So we don’t have it all figured out. There’s still a lot that we have to do. It never stops. It continues each and every day."