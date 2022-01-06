In what had been a listless performance for much fo the night, the Knicks fell behind by 20 points midway through the third quarter, and it finally seemed to wake up the crowd as the hometown fans rained boos down on the Knicks.

The sound at Madison Square Garden seemed to provide a wake-up call for Julius Randle and the Knicks, too. Randle suddenly began mad-mugging the crowd after every aggressive move to the rim. And a deficit that had been 25 in the first half and 20 in the third quarter was wiped away, and the Knicks went to the final second tied.

And then as the final buzzer sounded, the most unlikely of players on this night played hero. RJ Barrett had struggled all night long, but he delivered a banked three-point field goal as time expired for a 108-105 win over the Celtics.

The boos were gone down the stretch. Now the sound was chants of "De-fense" and shouting players' names without a curse attached. But Randle wasn’t ready to forgive and forget. After hitting a tough shot in the paint midway through the fourth quarter, Randle jogged upcourt and signaled a thumbs down to the Garden crowd, echoing the Javy Baez reaction to Mets fans.

Asked what his message was, Randle said, "Shut the [expletive] up." And when he was asked to clarify who it was directed at he said, "What are you talking about? To who? He just said to who. You saw that. You saw what was going on with that."

Randle has been upset of late with the criticism directed his way, and this time with the team off to a terrible start, it was no different. It marked the largest deficit the Knicks had come back from for a victory since March 14, 2004 (26 versus Milwaukee) and the team’s first buzzer-beating game-winner since J.R. Smith did it at Phoenix on Dec. 26, 2012. But to have heroics, they had to have struggles.

"It was probably a compilation of things," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We started off slowly and low-energy and we can’t do that. And sometimes, you start off missing shots. They start off the game, we gave up a lob and then I think we had an airball early on. And then we let that zap the energy. You can’t. We’re not gonna be perfect. We’ll make mistakes. But we can play hard.

"There’s no substitute for hustle. We talk about that all the time, so we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We gotta play hard as heck. Our margin of error is small. It’s still small. We got guys out, so we have to understand that. We gotta understand how hard we have to play every night. The thing I like is I like the perseverance, the fight to dig out of that hole. THat’s not an easy thing to do and then to finish it off."

Evan Fournier, who was scoreless two nights earlier, carried the Knicks early and kept coming, pouring in a career-high 41 points. Somehow in the end, after the sluggish start and all the struggles, a revived fight, the offensive explosion from Fournier and a frantic comeback brought the Knicks to an unlikely win.

These two teams had begun the season with a crazy, double-overtime game that had fans spilling onto the streets outside in celebration and beginning the "bing bong" craze at the Garden. And no one has flourished more in these games than Fournier, who has had three games of at least 30 points this season — all against the Celtics, the team he played briefly for last season before joining the Knicks as a free agent in the summer.

Fournier tied a Knicks franchise record held by Smith with 10 three-point field goals, while Randle overcame a slow start to finish with 22 points and eight rebounds. Barrett, after missing his first seven shots of the night, finished with 13 points.

Fournier hit a tough jumper just inside the arc with 4:04 left, drawing a foul on the play, but he missed the free throw that could have given the Knicks a lead for the first time all night. Immanuel Quickley misfired on a floater the next time down, then Barrett missed on a short floater. But when Jayson Tatum hit a pair of free throws to give Boston the lead, Fournier connected on a corner three, finally giving the Knicks the lead, 99-98, with 2:07 left.

But Tatum converted a three-point play on the other end, giving Boston back the lead. Randle missed from behind the arc, but the Knicks kept possession and a lob from Barrett to Mitchell Robinson for a dunk tied it again with 1:19 remaining. The Knicks' next possession was an erratic mess as they nearly lost the ball twice, but it ended up in Quickley’s hands and he banked in a runner for a two-point lead with 44.7 seconds left.

Dennis Schroder lost the ball to Robinson and Barrett, who had struggled all night, went to the line with a chance to stretch it to a two-possession game with 18.8 seconds left. He missed the first free throw but made the second, giving the Knicks a 104-101 lead. Marcus Smart hit a pair of free throws after the Knicks struggled to get the ball in. Randle was fouled and went to the line with 12.5 seconds to play; he missed the first free throw before sinking the second, giving Boston the ball and another chance.

Robinson deflected the ball loose from Tatum in the backcourt, but it went out of bounds off the Knicks with eight seconds to play. Tatum then delivered a pull-up jumper with 1.5 seconds left to tie the score.