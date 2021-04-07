Knicks lose a close one to Celtics in tight playoff race

As the Knicks and Boston Celtics found themselves battling to the wire at TD Garden Wednesday night, they seemed evenly matched. Entering the night tied in the Eastern Conference playoff race, a situation that might have seemed unlikely at the start of the season — unlikely that the Celtics would be struggling to reach .500 and just as unlikely that the Knicks would be reaching those levels.

But in the final minutes the Knicks saw the same struggles that have plagued them rear up once again, seeing a lead disappear and falling, 101-99. Tight games have been a struggle. Playing playoff-quality teams has been a nightmare. And the Knicks still looked like a team not ready for prime time.

While the Knicks have positioned themselves with a good shot at getting into at least the play-in portion of the playoffs, they have also shown that they have a ways to go and with five losses in their last six games they've fallen into eighth place.

The common denominator for the Knicks in their recent struggles has been seeing leads slip away and it was no different this time. The Knicks led 85-80 after a corner three-pointer by RJ Barrett. But Boston responded with nine consecutive points. The Celtics could not put the Knicks away as the Knicks combined for a steal and a Randle fast break with 1:39 left, closing the gap to 91-90. But Barrett lost his dribble and Jaylen Brown broke loose for a tough layup ahead of the pack with 1:02 remaining and a 93-90 lead.

But Barrett connected again with 53 seconds left, tying the score at 93. Smart answered again with 35.7 seconds remaining, nailing a three of his own. Alec Burks misfired and the Knicks fouled Brown with 19.4 seconds to play and he converted the first free throw before missing for a four-point lead. But Brown then got back to block Burks and Smart finished this off from the line with a pair of free throws with 11 seconds on the clock.

Boston gave Elfrid Payton room and he answered the challenge, hitting a three-pointer to cut it to a one-possession game with six seconds left. After a timeout, Boston hit two more free throws and Barrett drilled a buzzer-beating three — too little and too late, but it did put him at 6-for-6 from beyond the arc in a 29-point performance.

The pressure of a playoff chase may be unfamiliar to most of the roster, but Derrick Rose has been through it before, making the postseason in six different seasons in his career. More than that, he has felt the win or else pressure of the regular season.

"I’ve been in a situation where it took us winning the last game and someone losing the last game when I was in Chicago," Rose said. "And then in Minnesota it took us winning the last game to get in the playoffs against Denver and you just don’t want to be in that situation. So we’ve got to go out here and make sure we take care of business, play as hard as we can and see if we can get as many wins as possible."

Right now the Knicks reside near the bottom of the teams with secure spots, but would have to participate in a play-in tournament to advance. The top six teams in each conference are set with their playoff spot, but the teams finishing seventh through 10th will participate in a play-in tournament. If the Knicks finish seventh or eighth they would face off against the other team in that pairing and a win would secure the seventh seed. A loss would mean facing the winner of the ninth and 10th place to try to get the eighth seed.

The Knicks entered Wednesday just one game behind Charlotte and Miami for fifth place in the East, but also just two games ahead of Indiana and three ahead of Chicago. The Knicks and Celtics both held a five-game edge over Toronto to avoid slipping out of the top 10.

"We’re comfortable but not that comfortable," Rose said. "A two or three game slip could end up getting out of the playoffs. We’re cautious about that, what we have to do, the urgency that we have to play with every night and just try to play our game, play with a faster pace and just play together and we’ll find ourselves there. But we’re watching the standings."