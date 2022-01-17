TODAY'S PAPER
The Knicks hosted the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17, 2022.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle drives against Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett shoots for a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle looks on against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle looks on while warming up against the Charlotte Hornets before an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots against Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in New York.

Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in New York.

Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony before tipoff between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in New York.

Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) is fouled on a shot against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in New York.

Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks as Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) and forward Cody Martin (11) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in New York.

Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in New York.

Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) blocks a shot by New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, center right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in New York.

