Kristaps Porzingis’ shot was a bit off again and he failed to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth straight game, but it wasn’t a night when the Knicks needed him to carry them.

Porzingis got plenty of help in a game the Knicks led by 26 points in the fourth quarter. They cruised to a 107-85 victory over the Clippers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, bouncing back from their worst loss of the season Friday in Toronto. The Knicks recorded a season-best total for points allowed in handing the Clippers their ninth straight loss.

“We talked about it before the game. They’re struggling, but we can’t relax,” Enes Kanter said.

Porzingis led six Knicks in double figures with 25 points and seven rebounds. He shot 7-for-20 and was only 2-for-7 on three-pointers but made his mark on both ends, adding two blocks and two steals.

“He’s just a beast,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before the game. “He’s going to be, or he is one of the great ones now. He’s just going to keep getting better. You look at his numbers and you forget his age, I think, and what he’s doing. It’s just a scratch. He’s going to keep getting better and better. And that’s going to be scarier for all of us.”

Doug McDermott gave the Knicks (9-7) a big lift off the bench, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Tim Hardaway Jr., who played despite soreness in his left foot, finished with 13 points and five assists.

Kanter added 12 points and 16 rebounds. Jarrett Jack had a solid game at the point with 11 points and seven assists in 25 minutes. Courtney Lee had 10 points.

The Clippers (5-11) played like a team that has had trouble finding a way to win. They shot 37.5 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers. Blake Griffin shot 6-for-18 and finished with 21 points.

The Knicks led by 17 in the third quarter but nearly squandered the cushion, as they allowed the Clippers to get within two. Then they regained control of the game with a 24-4 run over the third and fourth quarters and built a 90-68 lead with 9:55 to go.

The Clippers never got it under 16 after that as the Knicks held them to 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks’ unexpected start to the season has their fans hoping they can end a four-year playoff drought, but coach Jeff Hornacek said the focus should be on continuing to grow together.

“Sometimes there’s that [playoff] talk, but we have to emphasize to the guys that’s not really a concern, especially this early in the season,” he said. “And it shouldn’t be in game 75. It should be about building a foundation, see if we can get better. It’s not going to get better immediately, but we can take a couple steps forward and maybe have a step backward, but going in that direction, you’ll win enough games.

“So I think it’s more about what we’re trying to do as a team, how we want to establish the culture here and how we want to play and not worry so much about the wins and losses.”

Both teams were careless and sluggish at the start of the game. The score was tied at 20 after the first quarter as the teams totaled 12 field goals, 16 turnovers and 19 missed shots. Porzingis was 1-for-5 with two turnovers and Griffin shot 2-for-6 with two turnovers.

The pace picked up in the second quarter, as did the play. The Clippers scored 14 points in less than three minutes and opened a 34-26 lead. The Knicks charged back with 14 consecutive points and went ahead 40-34 when Hardaway banked in a jump shot with 5:45 left in the half.

The Knicks ended up scoring 30 points in the final 8:37 of the half and led 56-44 at halftime.

Their defense sparked the surge as they held the Clippers to 10 points in the final 8:54. Los Angeles shot 4-for-15 and committed five turnovers during that stretch.

Hardaway was a spark on both ends. He had 10 points, three assists and two steals in the quarter. Porzingis scored six and rejected a shot by Griffin in the second.