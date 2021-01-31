The Knicks were presented with an opportunity to pit their league-leading defense against one of the most proficient offensive units in the NBA Sunday afternoon, a test of contrasting styles.

The outcome this time showed the Clippers' offense is better than the Knicks' defense.

Unable to stop the Clippers' offense the Knicks (9-12) still managed to hang in by putting on one of their best offensive displays for much of the day. But as the game wore on, the Clippers (16-5) continued to pour it on and the Knicks just could not keep up, falling 129-115 at Madison Square Garden.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett took on the challenge of Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and matched them play for play. Randle led the Knicks with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Barrett added 23 points. Immanuel Quickley was a spark off the bench again with 25 points. But the Clippers, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, entered the day shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc and were slightly above that on this day, hitting 44.7% (17-for-38). The 129 points were the most the Knicks have surrendered this season.

The Knicks seemed up to the task early, leading 31-29 after the first quarter thanks to 12 points, six rebounds and two assists from Randle. It was still back and forth through the first half with the Clippers holding a 66-65 advantage and the high-scoring, hot-shooting pace seemed to portend an ominous ending for the Knicks.

The Knicks entered the game ranked first in the NBA in points allowed per game (102.7) and opponents; three-point percentage (31.3), allowing just 11.8 threes per game. But through three quarters the Clippers already had 101 points, including 14 three-pointers, and were hitting 50% from beyond the arc.

Quickley almost singlehandedly brought the Knicks back, scoring 10 points in the first 4:15 of the fourth quarter to pull the Knicks within 105-103. But the Clippers never stopped scoring. A dunk by Ivica Zubac and a long jumper by George upped the lead to six and after Quickley misfired on a long three-pointer Marcus Morris drained a corner three and the Knicks called time, down 112-103. Out of the timeout the Knicks committed a 24-second violation and Leonard easily drove on the Knicks' defense. That forced the Knicks to call another timeout just 17 seconds after the previous one.