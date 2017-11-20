Knicks vs. Clippers

The Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 107-85, in an NBA game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the second half and draws a foul against DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Doug McDermott of the New York Knicks hits a three-point shot in the second half against Sindarius Thornwell of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Doug McDermott of the New York Knicks reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts with the official after fouling out of a game against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis and Damyean Dotson of the New York Knicks react after a play in the second half as Jawun Evans of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Doug McDermott of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second half against Sindarius Thornwell of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Ron Baker, left, and Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks look on from the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Doug McDermott of the New York Knicks takes a three-point shot in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first half against Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first half against Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers loses the ball in the first half against Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks a shot attempt in the first half against Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.