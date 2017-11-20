TODAY'S PAPER
Tim Hardaway Jr. hopes to play through foot pain

Jeff Hornacek doesn’t rule out the possibility of it being plantar fasciitis.

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks controls the ball against the Jazz at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tim Hardaway Jr. took the court against the Clippers Monday despite experiencing soreness in his foot, that Jeff Hornacek acknowledged could be plantar fasciitis.

Hardaway’s pain is on the bottom of his left foot, near his arch. When a reporter suggested it sounded like plantar fasciitis, a painful foot injury that requires rest, Hornacek didn’t rule it out.

“I’m not a doctor so I don’t know but it seems like that,” Hornacek said. “It’s nothing that there’s one specific play where he turned it or anything like that, so it’s probably wear and tear. So it’s probably similar to that I would guess.”

Hardaway, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, said he started feeling it after Wednesday’s win over Utah and the pain “got worse and worse and worse.” Hardaway spent Saturday and Sunday receiving treatment, and was held out of Sunday’s practice.

Rest might be the best thing for him, but Hornacek said Hardaway felt he could play through it.

“It could help him if he rests it,” Hornacek said. “Tim wants to play. He’s a tough kid. He’s a competitor. He feels that he’s got enough that he can go tonight.

“I’ll see how he responds after playing tonight, after having a couple days off. Hopefully he gets through tonight’s game and comes in tomorrow and says, ‘Oh yeah, OK, it didn’t get worse. It might be getting a little better.’ We just have to play that by ear.”

Doc: Knicks are ‘a different team’

Clippers coach Doc Rivers has noticed the Knicks are playing “freer’ and they have “a whole different spirit” this season.

“It’s fun to watch them play,” Rivers said. “They play hard, they’re moving the ball. they play at a higher pace. They’re attacking the paint. You could see it early in the year, like the first couple times you saw them, ‘That’s a different team.’ For whatever reason. Sometimes it’s more just their mindset, their spirit, whatever you want to call it. They’re an enjoyable team to watch.”

