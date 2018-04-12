Five potential Knicks coaching candidates

Mark Jackson

The Brooklyn-born, former Knicks point guard still has ties to the organization. A players’ coach, Jackson went 121-109 in three seasons coaching the Warriors and reached the playoffs twice. But personality clashes with members of the organization and philosophical differences about assistant coaches led to Jackson’s dismissal after a 51-31 season. He would be a popular choice with Knicks fans.

Doc Rivers

Another ex-Knicks point guard who is considered a players’ coach and would be a popular choice. Rivers’ teams have made the playoffs 14 times in his 19 years as a coach. He guided Boston to a title, and did one of his best jobs this season, leading the Clippers to a 42-40 mark despite trading Chris Paul last summer and Blake Griffin in-season. If he’s not back in L.A., he’s a definite candidate.

David Fizdale

A fiery, young coach who led Memphis to the playoffs in his first year on the bench. He feuded with Marc Gasol and was let go after 19 games this season. But Fizdale is popular with players around the league, including LeBron James. Fizdale has a defensive background. He spent eight years in Miami under Erik Spoelstra. Fizdale also could be targeted by the Lakers and Suns.

Jerry Stackhouse

He has a longstanding relationship with Knicks GM Scott Perry. Stackhouse played for the Pistons when Perry was a team executive. But Stackhouse also is proving he can coach, and is getting attention for his work with the Toronto Raptors’ G League team. In two seasons with Raptors 905, Stackhouse guided them to the league championship last year and the Finals this year.

David Blatt

A top international coach, Blatt helped the Cavaliers reach the 2015 NBA Finals. But he wasn’t popular with the players, and he may be too defensive to handle the pressures of New York. But Blatt is popular with Knicks president Steve Mills and vice president of player development Craig Robinson. The three were teammates at Princeton.