Knicks coaching history

NEIL COHALAN
Tenure: 1946-47
Record: 33-27
JOE LAPCHICK
Tenure: 1947-56
Record: 326-247
Guided the Knicks to eight straight trips to the playoffs, and three straight trips to the finals.
VINCE BORYLA
Tenure: 1956-58
Record: 80-85
ANDREW LEVANE
Tenure: 1958-59
Record: 48-51
CARL BRAUN
Tenure: 1959-61
Record: 40-87
Served as a player-coach.
EDDIE DONOVAN
Tenure: 1961-65
Record: 84-194
Had the lowest winning percentage (30.2) of any Knicks head coach until Larry Brown.
HARRY GALLATIN
Tenure: 1965
Record: 25-38
DICK MCGUIRE
Tenure: 1965-67
Record: 75-102
RED HOLZMAN
Tenure: 1967-77, '78-82
Record: 613-484
Won the 1970, 1973 NBA Finals. Coach of the year during the 1969-70 NBA season.
WILLIS REED
Tenure: 1977-78
Record: 49-47
HUBIE BROWN
Tenure: 1982-86
Record: 138-190
BOB HILL
Tenure: 1986-87
Record: 20-46
RICK PITINO
Tenure: 1987-89
Record: 90-74
STU JACKSON
Tenure: 1989-90
Record: 52-45
JOHN MACLEOD
Tenure: 1990-91
Record: 32-35
PAT RILEY
Tenure: 1991-95
Record: 223-105
Highest win percentage (68.0) of any Knicks coach. Coach of the Year in the 1992-93 season.
DON NELSON
Tenure: 1995-96
Record: 34-25
JEFF VAN GUNDY
Tenure: 1996-2001
Record: 248-172
Second in Knicks history in playoff wins (37).
DON CHANEY
Tenure: 2001-04
Record: 72-112
HERB WILLIAMS
Tenure: 2004, 2005
Record: 17-27
LENNY WILKENS
Tenure: 2004-05
Record: 40-41
LARRY BROWN
Tenure: 2005-06
Record: 23-59
Lowest win percentage (28.0) of any Knicks coach in history.
ISIAH THOMAS
Tenure: 2006-08
Record: 56-108
MIKE D'ANTONI
Tenure: 2008-2012
Record: 121-167
MIKE WOODSON
Tenure: 2012-2014
Record: 109-79
DEREK FISHER
Tenure: 2014-16
Record: 40-96
KURT RAMBIS
Tenure: 2016 (interim)
Record: 9-19
JEFF HORNACEK
Tenure: 2016-18
Record: 60-104
