TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
50° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks coaching history

Print

From Neil Cohalan to Jeff Hornacek, looking back at the first 28 coaches in the history of the Knicks. The Knicks are searching for their 29th coach after firing Hornacek on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

NEIL COHALAN Tenure: 1946-47 Record: 33-27

NEIL COHALAN
Tenure: 1946-47
Record: 33-27

JOE LAPCHICK Tenure: 1947-56 Record: 326-247 Guided the
Photo Credit: AP

JOE LAPCHICK
Tenure: 1947-56
Record: 326-247
Guided the Knicks to eight straight trips to the playoffs, and three straight trips to the finals.

VINCE BORYLA Tenure: 1956-58 Record: 80-85
Photo Credit: AP

VINCE BORYLA
Tenure: 1956-58
Record: 80-85

ANDREW LEVANE Tenure: 1958-59 Record: 48-51

ANDREW LEVANE
Tenure: 1958-59
Record: 48-51

CARL BRAUN Tenure: 1959-61 Record: 40-87 Served as
Photo Credit: AP

CARL BRAUN
Tenure: 1959-61
Record: 40-87
Served as a player-coach.

EDDIE DONOVAN Tenure: 1961-65 Record: 84-194 Had the
Photo Credit: AP

EDDIE DONOVAN
Tenure: 1961-65
Record: 84-194
Had the lowest winning percentage (30.2) of any Knicks head coach until Larry Brown.

HARRY GALLATIN Tenure: 1965 Record: 25-38
Photo Credit: AP

HARRY GALLATIN
Tenure: 1965
Record: 25-38

DICK MCGUIRE Tenure: 1965-67 Record: 75-102
Photo Credit: AP

DICK MCGUIRE
Tenure: 1965-67
Record: 75-102

RED HOLZMAN Tenure: 1967-77, '78-82 Record: 613-484 Won
Photo Credit: AP

RED HOLZMAN
Tenure: 1967-77, '78-82
Record: 613-484
Won the 1970, 1973 NBA Finals. Coach of the year during the 1969-70 NBA season.

WILLIS REED Tenure: 1977-78 Record: 49-47
Photo Credit: Bill Davis

WILLIS REED
Tenure: 1977-78
Record: 49-47

HUBIE BROWN Tenure: 1982-86 Record: 138-190
Photo Credit: Ari Mintz

HUBIE BROWN
Tenure: 1982-86
Record: 138-190

BOB HILL Tenure: 1986-87 Record: 20-46
Photo Credit: J. Conrad Williams

BOB HILL
Tenure: 1986-87
Record: 20-46

RICK PITINO Tenure: 1987-89 Record: 90-74
Photo Credit: AP

RICK PITINO
Tenure: 1987-89
Record: 90-74

STU JACKSON Tenure: 1989-90 Record: 52-45
Photo Credit: AP

STU JACKSON
Tenure: 1989-90
Record: 52-45

JOHN MACLEOD Tenure: 1990-91 Record: 32-35
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams

JOHN MACLEOD
Tenure: 1990-91
Record: 32-35

PAT RILEY Tenure: 1991-95 Record: 223-105 Highest win
Photo Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill

PAT RILEY
Tenure: 1991-95
Record: 223-105
Highest win percentage (68.0) of any Knicks coach. Coach of the Year in the 1992-93 season.

DON NELSON Tenure: 1995-96 Record: 34-25
Photo Credit: Newsday/Michael Ach

DON NELSON
Tenure: 1995-96
Record: 34-25

JEFF VAN GUNDY Tenure: 1996-2001 Record: 248-172 Second
Photo Credit: AP

JEFF VAN GUNDY
Tenure: 1996-2001
Record: 248-172
Second in Knicks history in playoff wins (37).

DON CHANEY Tenure: 2001-04 Record: 72-112
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

DON CHANEY
Tenure: 2001-04
Record: 72-112

HERB WILLIAMS Tenure: 2004, 2005 Record: 17-27
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

HERB WILLIAMS
Tenure: 2004, 2005
Record: 17-27

LENNY WILKENS Tenure: 2004-05 Record: 40-41
Photo Credit: AP

LENNY WILKENS
Tenure: 2004-05
Record: 40-41

LARRY BROWN Tenure: 2005-06 Record: 23-59 Lowest win
Photo Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill

LARRY BROWN
Tenure: 2005-06
Record: 23-59
Lowest win percentage (28.0) of any Knicks coach in history.

ISIAH THOMAS Tenure: 2006-08 Record: 56-108
Photo Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill

ISIAH THOMAS
Tenure: 2006-08
Record: 56-108

MIKE D'ANTONI Tenure: 2008-2012 Record: 121-167
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

MIKE D'ANTONI
Tenure: 2008-2012
Record: 121-167

MIKE WOODSON Tenure: 2012-2014 Record: 109-79
Photo Credit: AP

MIKE WOODSON
Tenure: 2012-2014
Record: 109-79

DEREK FISHER Tenure: 2014-16 Record: 40-96
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

DEREK FISHER
Tenure: 2014-16
Record: 40-96

KURT RAMBIS Tenure: 2016 (interim) Record: 9-19
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

KURT RAMBIS
Tenure: 2016 (interim)
Record: 9-19

JEFF HORNACEK Tenure: 2016-18 Record: 60-104
Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

JEFF HORNACEK
Tenure: 2016-18
Record: 60-104

New York Sports

Christian Vazquez of the Boston Red Sox tries Yanks, Red Sox brawl in Beantown
Jeff Hornacek of the Knicks looks on against Knicks fire head coach Hornacek after two seasons
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shouts to his Five potential Knicks coaching candidates
Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the Knicks reacts Five Knicks questions heading into the offseason
From left, Chris Sale of the Red Sox, Lennon: Reeling Yanks fight back, literally, against Sox
The Yankees' Aaron Hicks singles inhis a single Hicks could be in Yankees' lineup on Thursday