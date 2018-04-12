Knicks coaching history

From Neil Cohalan to Jeff Hornacek, looking back at the first 28 coaches in the history of the Knicks. The Knicks are searching for their 29th coach after firing Hornacek on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

NEIL COHALAN

Tenure: 1946-47

Record: 33-27

JOE LAPCHICK

Tenure: 1947-56

Record: 326-247

Guided the Knicks to eight straight trips to the playoffs, and three straight trips to the finals.

VINCE BORYLA

Tenure: 1956-58

Record: 80-85

ANDREW LEVANE

Tenure: 1958-59

Record: 48-51

CARL BRAUN

Tenure: 1959-61

Record: 40-87

Served as a player-coach.

EDDIE DONOVAN

Tenure: 1961-65

Record: 84-194

Had the lowest winning percentage (30.2) of any Knicks head coach until Larry Brown.

HARRY GALLATIN

Tenure: 1965

Record: 25-38



DICK MCGUIRE

Tenure: 1965-67

Record: 75-102



RED HOLZMAN

Tenure: 1967-77, '78-82

Record: 613-484

Won the 1970, 1973 NBA Finals. Coach of the year during the 1969-70 NBA season.

WILLIS REED

Tenure: 1977-78

Record: 49-47

HUBIE BROWN

Tenure: 1982-86

Record: 138-190

BOB HILL

Tenure: 1986-87

Record: 20-46

RICK PITINO

Tenure: 1987-89

Record: 90-74



STU JACKSON

Tenure: 1989-90

Record: 52-45



JOHN MACLEOD

Tenure: 1990-91

Record: 32-35



PAT RILEY

Tenure: 1991-95

Record: 223-105

Highest win percentage (68.0) of any Knicks coach. Coach of the Year in the 1992-93 season.



DON NELSON

Tenure: 1995-96

Record: 34-25



JEFF VAN GUNDY

Tenure: 1996-2001

Record: 248-172

Second in Knicks history in playoff wins (37).

DON CHANEY

Tenure: 2001-04

Record: 72-112

HERB WILLIAMS

Tenure: 2004, 2005

Record: 17-27

LENNY WILKENS

Tenure: 2004-05

Record: 40-41

LARRY BROWN

Tenure: 2005-06

Record: 23-59

Lowest win percentage (28.0) of any Knicks coach in history.

ISIAH THOMAS

Tenure: 2006-08

Record: 56-108

MIKE D'ANTONI

Tenure: 2008-2012

Record: 121-167

MIKE WOODSON

Tenure: 2012-2014

Record: 109-79

DEREK FISHER

Tenure: 2014-16

Record: 40-96

KURT RAMBIS

Tenure: 2016 (interim)

Record: 9-19