Add Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown to the long list of candidates who have been interviewed for the Knicks’ head coaching job.

A league source confirmed on Tuesday morning that general manager Scott Perry and team president Steve Mills have talked to Brown about filling the vacancy created when Jeff Hornacek was fired at the end of the regular season. The addition of Brown to the candidate list was originally reported by ESPN.

The Knicks have now interviewed 11 people for the job and management is beginning to sift through the candidates to zero in on the hire.

Among those who have interviewed for the job are former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Warriors coach Mark Jackson, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego, Toronto G League coach Jerry Stackhouse, Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Mike Woodson, and television analyst Kenny Smith.

A league source did not rule out that the Knicks could interview additional candidates, though indications are that they are ready to conclude the interviewing process and could have a decision by early next week.