WASHINGTON — Frank Ntilikina took his seat along a wall in Georgetown's practice court, smiled and eyed the media members who were placed in chairs a measured six feet away from him and asked, “How are you feeling?”

The question was posed right back to him. And that is the big question facing Ntilikina, the Knicks and the rest of the NBA as they try to figure out exactly what the next steps are in trying to finish out a season as they face a new opponent in the growing pandemic COVID-19.

The Knicks were in Washington to face the Wizards on Tuesday night in a game between two teams running out the string on their seasons. But for now, as with so many other things around the world, the thoughts of defensive schemes on the court were taking a backseat to defensive measures against the coronavirus.

The NBA issued a directive Monday ordering teams to begin a new and temporary policy in their dealings with media to remove players and coaches from the crowds of reporters. But that may be just the beginning, with team owners and governors set for a conference call Wednesday to discuss next steps. While the NBA has not speculated yet on clearing arenas of fans or even canceling games, it already has taken hold overseas and also in other sports.

“It’s for the safety of everyone,” said Ntilikina, who has been in contact with family and friends back home in France, hearing stories of more serious outbreaks and steps to avoid crowds. “It’s more than sports at the end of the day. It’s like health, your life, so we’ve got to be careful.

“The league, other leagues, I’ve seen soccer — all over the world they’re doing it. If they’re doing it, it’s because they feel it’s smart. I know in my case I will do everything to be clean, to take care of my body, extend that message to my people, to my team. So what happens happens.”

The Knicks still took their flight on a team plane to get to this first game of a three-game road trip and took their rooms in the team hotel. The bus rides to the arena remain in place and the fans will still crowd into the arena — seated next to and all around the players.

The Knicks have had their medical personnel try to educate the team on how to conduct themselves — washing hands more, slathering on hand sanitizer and stopping the handshakes and high-fives that are almost an unconscious movement for them.

“They keep us informed on a day-to-day basis,” Taj Gibson said. “Just trying to keep guys healthy, keep guys out of harm’s way. They just try to give us the basic tools to stay cleansed with our hands. No hand-to-hand contact. Just being safe.

“It’s tough. You deal with a lot of kids. Family. It’s part of the job. No fist bumps. Always do it with your elbow. Any little movement, you’re touching the ball, you got to cleanse, you got to wash your hands. Ran out of hand sanitizer. It’s insane. But you do what you got to do."

Gibson, the oldest player on the Knicks at 34, is far from the age where health risks accelerate, but he said he still is taking note and trying to be as careful as he can. Asked how many times a day he is putting on hand sanitizer, he said, “I lost count. As soon as I wake up. You got to get the door and you don’t know about the doorknob. There’s so many times. You know it’s crazy when you can’t even get any hand sanitizer. You got to ration it out. Like literally yesterday, we had to ration out hand sanitizer.

“I tried to get a bunch of hand sanitizer [and] they were like, nah, we need. It was like we need to pick through the guys and make sure everybody gets a good amount. Wow.”

The Knicks later clarified that they have enough hand sanitizer for players and their families but want to ration it out to make sure they have enough for everyone.

Gibson is hopeful that it won’t come to playing in empty arenas, but he agreed with Ntilikina that whatever is necessary they will be on board with right now.

“Of course you want the fans to be there, but it’s for the safety of the children, for the fans, for the safety of everyone,” he said. “Of course I want to play in front of fans, in front of people, but it’s important that we’re safe and get over this thing quickly.”

Ntilikina spoke about all of the options and added the obvious, saying, “I can’t wait to be done with this virus.”