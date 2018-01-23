Courtney Lee unfazed by trade speculation

SAN FRANCISCO — Courtney Lee is one of the attractive players the Knicks could deal to a championship contender before the Feb. 8 deadline.

He knows this.

“If I get traded, I get traded,” Lee said on Tuesday morning at Knicks shootaround. “If I’m here, I’m here. I’m happy either way. I’m alive and I’m playing basketball and that’s what I love to do.”

Lee, 32, is having his best scoring season at 13.6 points per game going into Tuesday night’s game at the Warriors. He has two years and $25 million left on his contract.

Lee is considered among the most tradable Knicks if the team decides to makes some moves at the deadline but said he isn’t concerned about it.

“Not at all,” Lee said. “Not at all. I’ve been in this league 10 years, been traded a couple times. It’s nothing new. Only thing you can do is control what you can control, show up, be professional, do your work, go hard and leave it all out on the floor and whatever happens happens. I understand a lot about this NBA. It’s a business first and foremost. It comes with the territory, so I definitely understand.”

