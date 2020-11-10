Just a few hours after the final steps were taken for the NBA to move forward with the 2020-21 season the Knicks were forced to shut down their training facility due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Three Knicks’ employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from the team all three positive tests came during routine screenings and the employees were asymptomatic and in quarantine. The team has temporarily closed the Madison Square Garden Training Center for what they called a thorough cleaning.

According to a league source, none of the positive tests were players. The outbreak provided a hint of the troubles that the NBA may face in attempting to start this season --- with camps beginning December 1 and the regular season starting December 22 --- without the protection of the bubble that the league employed to resume the 2019-20 season.

The plans for this upcoming season include a 72-game schedule with games being held in each teams home arena (although the Toronto Raptors, because of border concerns, could relocate to a city in the United States, possibly in New Jersey to accommodate a division-weighted schedule).

The Knicks were able to hold a mini-camp last month, the first opportunity new head coach Tom Thibodeau was afforded to work with players who have not seen game action since March 11 when the season was suspended.