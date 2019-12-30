Knicks showing improvement on defense

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – Behind the suffocating defensive efforts that propelled the Knicks past the Nets and Wizards lies an improved ability to string together quality defensive series.

Knicks head coach Mike Miller noted that a team that once could only produce roughly three to four strong consecutive possessions has now shown it can do so for about five to seven possessions. The Knicks are suddenly capable of holding their opponents scoreless for several minutes.

They showcased that ability Dec. 26 by holding the Nets to the lowest field-goal percentage (26.9) of any team since 2012, and limiting the Wizards to 34.4 percent Saturday.

“We’re able to impact the game a little bit more. We can see that, in pockets,” Miller said after practice Monday. “I thought we defended really well at the beginning of the Brooklyn game, and in stretches, we put together really good possessions. It takes some of the pressure off our offense. When it does that, we can get into a possession game and be able to make stops.”

The revived defense will be put to the test Wednesday when the Knicks try to win their third straight game when they welcome Carmelo Anthony and the Trail Blazers to Madison Square Garden.

Portland torched the Knicks for 115 points and shot 43.3 percent in a victory on Dec. 10 in Portland with Damian Lillard hitting eight 3-pointers in a 31-point outing.

“We’re not over-complicating anything,” Knicks forward Julius Randle said of the defense. “We’re doing a good job of sticking to our coverages and just executing our coverages, being disciplined in them, not over-complicating things, and we’re rebounding well.”

The Knicks (9-24) entered Monday tied for 18th in opponent field-goal percentage (45.8), but they are trending in the right direction entering the new year, which is critical if the team is going to make any type of push. The Knicks do not have the offensive firepower to go basket for basket with teams, and instead have to be able to win dogfights like they did in their last two victories.

Brooklyn and Washington combined to shoot just 31 percent from the floor in those contests.

Randle credited the coaching staff's gameplans for allowing the defense to flourish. RJ Barrett added that the players have benefited from spending more time together. Familiarity has paid off as the season has progressed.

Both Randle and Barrett believe the players have also been more accountable since their players-only meeting following David Fizdale’s dismissal.

“We’ve really locked in together as a group. Really just trying to get some stops,” Barrett said of the defense. “It’s been working. Definitely got to finish out some more rebounds. But it’s been working.”

INJURY NOTES: Reggie Bullock practiced and “everything went well,” according to Miller. A decision will be made after Tuesday’s practice whether he will debut Wednesday. The team also will wait to see on guard Dennis Smith Jr. (left oblique strain), who was limited in practice. Kevin Knox and Ignas Brazdeikis did not practice due to illness while Damyean Dotson was sidelined with a sore lower back.