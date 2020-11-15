The NBA had not even officially announced the lifting of the trade moratorium Sunday, still 24 hours from the expected noon opening of the market, and the Los Angeles Lakers already were making a move to strengthen their championship roster.

The defending champs reportedly had a deal in place to acquire Dennis Schröder from the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to ESPN, the Lakers would send Long Island native Danny Green and the No. 28 overall pick in Wednesday’s draft to the rebuilding Thunder for Schröder, who excelled as a scoring point guard this past season. With one year and $15.5 million on his contract he was expendable for OKC, which is trying to accumulate assets — now with 16 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.

The Associated Press also reported that team and player options have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to be exercised. The Knicks hold player options on Bobby Portis, Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson, Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock. Bullock is expected to be retained with just $4.2 million due to him. The team could return others with the abbreviated offseason and a limited free-agent market.

This was the first domino to fall — the trade cannot be announced until after the Lakers make the pick for the Thunder Wednesday night — but won’t be the last as some teams are trying to shed salary with revenue down last season and expected to take another hit this season with limited or no fans in attendance. While contenders like the Lakers are willing to take on veteran contracts, they are not alone.

The Knicks are among the teams expected to be in talks for some of the stars being shopped. With as much as $42 million in cap space able to be cleared by renouncing the group of team option contacts, they can take a contract like OKC’s Chris Paul or Houston’s Russell Westbrook into cap space. This is particularly important for a team like the Thunder, which has shopped Paul’s two remaining years at a total of $85.5 million and has little interest in bringing back equal salary.

Team president Leon Rose will have hard decisions to make and they will come quickly with the trade market beginning Monday, the NBA Draft Wednesday and free agency starting Friday. But each part of the equation will shift the planning on the others. If the Knicks jump in and deal for Paul it could signal that rather than pursuing a point guard in the draft with the No. 8 pick they will go after, as some in the organization have indicated, an athletic wing player such as Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro or Patrick Williams.

But even the Lakers’ deal for Schröder, which makes it likely the team will not bring back Rajon Rondo or Avery Bradley, could trickle down to the Knicks. If Rondo heads for a contending team that could remove a potential landing spot for Paul or Westbrook.

While the Knicks would be willing to include Julius Randle in a deal for a star, thus shedding the remaining guaranteed year of his contract and the partial guarantee for 2021-22 when the team would like to have cap space for a max contract, the Knicks are still able to take on a big contract without that.