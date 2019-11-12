TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks activate Dennis Smith Jr. for Tuesday's matchup with Bulls

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) with his

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) with his teammates in a timeout during the first half of the game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
CHICAGO — Dennis Smith Jr. was back in action for the first time since Oct. 26 — albeit in limited action.

The Knicks activated him for the first time since he left town to be with his family following the sudden passing of his stepmother. Smith returned to the team Friday in Dallas, but had not played as he tried to work his way back into shape.

“I’m getting there,” Smith said after Tuesday’s morning shootaround. “I believe we’ve got a good staff, good training staff, good coaching staff. They’ll figure out how to work me back in and start building me back up.

“Just looking forward to playing, having fun, getting a win, doing whatever it takes to get a win. That’s what’s important. I’ve been working, been working to get back at it. I’m not 100 percent to where I was, but like I said, I believe in the staff. They’re going to work me out how I was.”

Fiz has faith in RJ
RJ Barrett has found himself in a confounding slump from the free-throw line and perhaps a not-so-surprising slump on his overall shooting. The 19-year-old rookie shot 66.5 percent at Duke in his one college season from the line, but is shooting just 44.3 percent in his first 10 NBA games, including 1-for-8 in the last two games before Tuesday. He is shooting 40 percent from the field, but just 32.5 percent over the last six games.

“I just think it’s in the flows of the season,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “The kid is on people’s scouting report. Now it’s time to learn how to deal with that and adjust and get easy baskets. The free-throw line I’m not worried about. that’s a work in progress. He’ll get to a point where he’s very comfortable there.”

Asked if he was concerned that the free-throw line struggles were getting into Barrett’s head, Fizdale said, “I don’t think it’s in his head. It’s just a matter of technique and him constantly staying with it. Nothing’s going to shake that kid. I just deeply believe we’ve got a guy, he’s steel, an even-keeled kid. If something’s not going well he doesn’t panic. He just works at it.”

On the mend
Mitchell Robinson was on the court at the United Center working out before Tuesday’s game, but remains in concussion protocol and is a possibility for Thursday’s game at the Garden against the Mavericks.

