TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. sidelined again with strained oblique

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. looks on against

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

When the Knicks arrived for training camp, Dennis Smith Jr. expected big things from himself. The team did, too, and David Fizdale’s top assistant, Keith Smart, spent time working with Smith to refine his outside shot.

But even before the regular season began, a procession of minor injuries slowed him. Then a death in the family took him out of action for 12 days. And Smart, the coach he spent the summer working with, was let go along with Fizdale earlier this month.

Finally, after climbing up the depth chart, Smith thought he was back this week.

Then, while working out late Monday night after the Knicks’ loss to the Wizards, he felt a tweak in his abdomen.

He tried to practice through the pain on Tuesday, finally gave in and was shut down with a strained oblique. That sent him to the sideline again, first for Thursday night’s game in Brooklyn and then for a period that he has no idea about.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I usually bounce back from stuff pretty quick. I can’t really say.”

Smith already is struggling. He is averaging only 5.2 points and 2.7 assists per game, far below his averages of 14.7 and 5.4 in 21 games for the Knicks last season after being acquired from the Mavericks.

He started 18 of those 21 games for the Knicks last season but has started only one this season.

That is a stinging reminder to the Knicks of the deal that brought him here and sent away Kristaps Porzingis. Smith was the lone tangible piece — the rest of the haul being the clearing of cap space and future Dallas first-round picks. With the Mavericks playing well, led by Porzingis and Luka Doncic, those first-round picks don’t exactly look like places to find superstars.

Now Smith has been shut down again for an undetermined amount of time.

“It’s random,” he said. “It was already written, though. You know what I’m saying? It’s God’s plan. It is what it is. I’ll be all right. That’s for sure.

“It’s tough. That’s why it’s about faith. I was just on the phone with [a friend], talking about being there to dance in the storm. He called me, I’m on the phone smiling. He’s like, ‘You feel better than I do.’

“It wasn’t easy for me to get to this place where I’m at right now. It wasn’t easy. But I had to take time out, re-evaluate things, shift my focus, shift the way I think. I’m just learning how to dance in the storm, man.”

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 33 points Knicks rebound with comfortable win over the Nets
Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives Misfiring Nets embarrass themselves against Knicks
Antoine Bethea of the Giants looks on against Antoine Bethea, at 35, knows this could be his final game
Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants hands the Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley support Pat Shurmur
Sam Darnold #14, Alex Lewis #71 and Kelvin Bills games give Jets a way to measure Darnold's progress  
Adam Gase said he's disappointed the Jets aren't Missing playoffs doesn't sit well with Gase
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search