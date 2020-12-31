TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Dennis Smith Jr. remains sidelined with quadriceps contusion

Pistons guard Saben Lee attempts a layup as

Pistons guard Saben Lee attempts a layup as Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. defends during the second half of an NBA preseason game on Dec. 11 in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. remains sidelined, and it doesn't seem as if he’ll be back in action soon.

Smith flew to Tampa on Thursday to be with the team, but coach Tom Thibodeau said he could be out a while with the quadriceps contusion he suffered in the second game of the season.

"The medical people thought it would be better to keep him back for a day or two," Thibodeau said. "He had some soreness they felt could be better handled there. And we knew it was a short-term thing. So he’s en route now and he’ll join us shortly. But he’ll still be out for a while.

"I think more day-to-day. It’s a contusion that’s pretty deep. So once he’s ready to go, there’s the conditioning part of it, which is important. So we have to get him back into practice and work on that as well.''

Home away from home

Thibodeau said it was odd to be playing the Raptors in Tampa, but he noted that the staff at Amalie Arena has made efforts to make it seem like Toronto. The court was adorned in Raptors logos and the ''We The North'' slogan was in place along the sideline, but now in 30 languages.

"It is different to be here," Thibodeau said. "Everyone, they’ve made the best of a tough situation. I think it’s probably the smart thing to do. When you come in, the ushers, everyone, is welcoming you to Toronto. There’s a little humor added to it, which makes it a little bit better.

"I’m sure for them it’s hard. It’s a team that gets great support, as most NBA teams do in their hometown. Them being away from home, I’m sure they would prefer to be in Toronto. Tampa’s a beautiful city. The people have been wonderful. So we’re fortunate they were willing to take them in."

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Islanders right wing Josh Ho-Sang looks on before Isles not bringing Josh Ho-Sang to camp
Austin Rivers handles the ball for the Rockets Rivers makes Knicks debut vs. Raptors
ThePackers' Darnell Savage stops the Titans' Derrick Henry NFL Week 17 picks: Washington wins NFC East; Miami odd team out in AFC
Alexis Lafreniere of Team White skates during the Rangers announce training camp roster
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders handles the puck Barzal's in town, but not yet signed to deal with Isles
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett gestures as he Glauber: Garrett has one more shot at redemption vs. Cowboys
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search