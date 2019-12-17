TODAY'S PAPER
Dennis Smith Jr. trying to maintain edge after sitting out Knicks' previous three games

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles the ball

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper
Dennis Smith Jr. went out onto the Madison Square Garden court two hours before game time like always, headphones on, and began his routine, just as if he was a starter or playing major minutes.

But for the last three games — the first one because of a migraine that sidelined him at Golden State, then two because interim coach Mike Miller opted not to call his name — the point guard never got off the bench.

He said that he is bringing in his own trainer to get extra work in, particularly because Keith Smart, who was serving as a shooting coach for him during the summer and into the season, was let loose along with head coach David Fizdale this month.

But when Miller, who served as coach of the Knicks’ G League for the last four seasons, was asked if he thought Smith could benefit from a trip down to the Westchester Knicks to get his rhythm back with game action, he said it hasn’t been discussed.

“No, I can’t say there has at this point,” Miller said. “We really believe in Dennis. We know how talented he is and what his abilities are.

“Fortunately, our point guard play has been really good. Elfrid [Payton] has had some good games. Frank [Ntilikina] really had a good game in Denver. We have the luxury of having three guys who can play that all have different skill sets and abilities we can tap into as the game dictates.”

Reggie’s return

Reggie Bullock worked out with the Knicks at the morning shootaround Tuesday and then was on the floor working out before to the game. He is expected to go through his first full practice of the season after undergoing a surgical procedure for a cervical disc herniation in the summer.

“He got a full workout in today and his first full practice will be tomorrow,” Miller said. “So we’ll see how he progresses. It was great to find that out and to get him back. We’re excited. As far as a timetable, we can’t really say anything specific until he gets out there and has a chance to go up and down.

“I think just his experience and who he is. He’s a very good player on both ends of the floor. I think he’s going to add some things to the defensive side. There’s no question that he’s a really good shooter.”

