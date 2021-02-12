Derrick Rose’s reintroduction was a particularly hasty one.

He was traded Sunday and reportedly sat out of shootaround Tuesday because he had to pass a physical. He was immediately placed on the second unit against the Heat that night and got to know backcourt mate Immanuel Quickley very . . . well . . . quickly.

And it worked out fine.

Rose’s gritty, physical attack balanced nicely with rookie Quickley’s shooting prowess, and Rose finished with 14 points and three assists in 20 minutes. More than that, he proved he could adapt to his new environment — something coach Tom Thibodeau believes will only improve now that the Knicks have had two days off between games.

"We were able to get some quality practice in and we have to carry it over into the games," Thibodeau said as the Knicks got set to play the Wizards Friday. "I think it’s important for us, when you have a young team, getting someone acclimated coming in from a trade. So, the more time you have on the court together — and obviously there are a lot of things we have to work on — but I think it’s helpful and of course we want to build the right habits."

Thibodeau, who also coached Rose on the Bulls and Timberwolves, said the familiarity helps, but Rose’s 14-year career probably helps far more.

"I think the advantage is that he’s a veteran and he’s been through things, so he’s got to get up to speed on terminology, that’s the biggest thing," Thibodeau said. "Chicago was a long time ago, Minnesota was a long time ago, so there’s things that are different that he has to pick up on, but conceptually, many of the things are the same, particularly defensively. And then offensively, you look at the actions — your pick-and-roll stuff, your side pick and roll, your angle pick and roll, your catch and shoot, your transition, the things you’re doing out of flow, and I think he can pick that up very quickly."

And Julius Randle said that Rose’s experience is more than just as another rim-attacker coming off the bench. The team is young, and, if Rose’s tag team with Quickley on Tuesday was any indication, the extra on-court stability will strengthen their roster. While Quickley was getting double-teamed, Rose feasted.

"He’s going to be extremely helpful," Randle said after shootaround. "It gives us not just a veteran presence but a guy who can go out there and create plays, just a steadiness about him, just a confidence about him, so I’m extremely excited. I think he’s going to help us win a lot of games. Obviously, he’s familiar with Thibs and everything that’s going on, so it’ll probably be a quick adjustment for him. When the news was announced, I was extremely excited about having him here, for sure."

And though Thibodeau said previously that he was more comfortable sitting Rose down the stretch because the Knicks were using him in a previous package, that will likely change, especially considering early returns.

"As each day goes by, he’ll get more and more comfortable with everything," Thibodeau said. "We obviously can mix and match with a lot of different combinations. Usually we have a set rotation at the beginning of the game, but the end of the game will be based on what our needs are and who’s playing well."