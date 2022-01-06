The NBA’s first round of fan voting results was released Thursday afternoon and Derrick Rose was the lone Knicks representative to make the top 10, ranking seventh among guards. But that wasn’t the best news of the day for Rose.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said that Rose has been cleared to begin rehab work at the team’s training facility following his Dec. 22 surgery on his right ankle. While reports range from six to eight weeks for his absence getting back with the Knicks training staff is the first step.

"Do what you have to do," Thibodeau said. "Rehab is his game right now. He just got cleared to start his physical therapy. Everything is going well. Take it day by day. Put everything you have into that. once it’s good for him to get out there he’ll get out."

Kemba still sidelined

Kemba Walker missed his fourth straight game with what the team has called a sore left knee. Thibodeau said he has been doing a little more work on the court each day.

Asked if the odd workload he underwent — sitting out 10 straight games and then playing nearly 39 minutes per game in the next five before playing 19 minutes in his final game before the team reported that he tweaked the knee in pregame warmups in Oklahoma City — could have effected him or if it would change the way he is used when he returns to action, Thibodeau said that circumstances are different.

When Walker re-entered the lineup in Boston on Dec. 18 the Knicks were shorthanded — missing Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes. Now the Knicks have no players left in health and safety protocols and have added a guard in Ryan Arcidiacono to the roster on a 10-day contract.

"Whatever he can handle, that’s what he’ll get," Thibodeau said of Walker. "We’ll go from there. We were down bodies and now we got guys back and I like the depth at that position."

Ten day, second try

Arcidiacono was signed to a 10-day hardship exemption Tuesday, but the deal was disallowed by the league when the Knicks had players come out of health and safety protocols, taking away their ability to sign a hardship player. But with the deadline arriving to sign normal 10-day contracts Thursday the Knicks came to terms on a 10-day contract with the former Villanova and Chicago Bulls guard.

Arcidiacono actually was unavailable Thursday as he rehabilitates a sprained left ankle.

"Our scouts have been following him," Thibodeau said. "They like him a lot. I watched him when he was playing with the Bulls, and I followed his career at Villanova. We’ll see how it goes. I like the things that he does. We’ll see what he can add to the team. So it’s a plus."

Asked if it could extend beyond 10 days, he added, "We’ll see. We obviously like him. That’s why we brought him in. We’ll see how it unfolds."