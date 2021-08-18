Knicks make Derrick Rose re-signing official

The Knicks officially announced Wednesday that they have re-signed Derrick Rose.

Rose was acquired from the Pistons on Feb. 8 and helped the Knicks to a 24-11 record last season. Rose averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 26.8 minutes in 35 games with the Knicks.

He averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 assists in 15 games with the Pistons.

Rose finished third in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting.

"Derrick’s arrival last season played a major role in our team’s success and the culture we instilled," Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. "He continues to be a great player and teammate and is an extension of Coach Thibodeau on the court. We look forward to him being a key piece of our team moving forward."

The Knicks have been busy in the offseason making moves aimed at their backcourt. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier were signed in free agency, Alec Burks re-signed, Argentine guard Luca Vildoza agreed to a deal in May, and Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride were drafted. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will also be back.

The Knicks also made the Burks re-signing official Wednesday. The team also announced the re-signing of Taj Gibson.

Thomas and Toppin honored

Cam Thomas of the Nets and Obi Toppin of the Knicks were named to the Las Vegas All-Summer League first team, the NBA announced on Wednesday. Thomas, who was also named co-MVP, averaged 27 points in four games. Toppin averaged 21 points and 8.3 rebounds in six games.