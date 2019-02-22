There are few remnants of the team Phil Jackson left in place as the Knicks have worked diligently to erase nearly every reminder of that time in franchise history. But one of the gambles that Jackson took appeared at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, displaying the sort of promise that Jackson had hoped to get from him.

Derrick Rose was a twist in Jackson’s rebuilding plan for the Knicks, a trade that didn’t pay off as he spent one strange season in New York, arriving with the cloud of sexual assault charges that kept him in court much of the preseason, and including a one-game disappearance when he contemplated retiring rather than returning to the team.

But his injury-riddled career has resurfaced in Minnesota. He played just a total of 25 games last season between his time in Cleveland and Minnesota, but this season he has played 42 games, averaging 18.2 points — his highest average in seven seasons — and put up a career-high 50 points in a game earlier this season.

And with the Timberwolves arriving at Madison Square Garden shorthanded Friday as star center Karl-Anthony Towns was held out in concussion protocol, Rose scored a team-high 20 points as he helped Minnesota to a 115-104 win over the Knicks, providing a bit of revenge for himself — and Jackson. And in the process, he helped stretch the Knicks' home losing streak to 18 games dating to Dec. 1.

“I’m really happy for him,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. "I have awful memories of him blowing by us when I was an assistant in Miami. They gave us all we could handle, that Chicago team, while he was winning MVP. For him to go through everything he’s gone through, to see him back at a high level, I’m just really happy for him.”

Rose, 30, is still a shadow of the player who won the Most Valuable Player award in 2011, the youngest to ever win the award. But if he is not quite as athletic as he once was before all of the surgeries, he has learned the lessons afforded a veteran. He stopped one Knicks rally with a reverse layup, drawing a foul for a three-point play. In the fourth quarter, he drew a charge on rookie Allonzo Trier and on the night he made three steals.

The Knicks closed what had been a 19-point lead to 109-101 on an Emmanuel Mudiay jumper with 3:59 to play. But out of a timeout, Jeff Teague hit a midrange jumper to up the lead to 10 again. The Knicks never got within double digits down the stretch.

Damyean Dotson, who could be on borrowed time as a starter with Fizdale hinting he would like to play Dennis Smith Jr. and Mudiay together in the backcourt, remained in the starting lineup Friday with Mudiay back, but coming off the bench, and made the most of it.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dotson scored the Knicks' first 11 points and by the time the game was 7 minutes, 40 seconds old, he had already piled up 18 points, the highest point total by any Knicks player in a quarter this season. Though his output helped the Knicks to a 33-29 lead at the end of the first quarter, his explosive start would fade, finishing with just two more points, and so would the Knicks.

Rose scored a team-high 13 first-half points for Minnesota and the Timberwolves built a 66-58 halftime lead.