The Knicks have taken Kentucky small forward Kevin Knox with the ninth overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old Knox is 6-9, still growing, and projects to play multiple positions. He’s not the defender that Mikal Bridges — another rumored Knicks target — is, but he has been compared to Paul George and Jayson Tatum. If Knox has such a high ceiling, he might be worth the wait for him to develop.

“They’re really interested in me,” Knox said on Wednesday. “Coach Fizdale loves the way I can pretty much play everywhere on the court. He said he had me as a mismatch problem playing the three, being able to take little guys in the post and take big guys on the perimeter.”