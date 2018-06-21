TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Draft: Knicks take Kevin Knox of Kentucky with ninth overall pick

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver poses with the NY Knicks 1st round, #9 pick Kevin Knox, at the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
The Knicks have taken Kentucky small forward Kevin Knox with the ninth overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old Knox is 6-9, still growing, and projects to play multiple positions. He’s not the defender that Mikal Bridges — another rumored Knicks target — is, but he has been compared to Paul George and Jayson Tatum. If Knox has such a high ceiling, he might be worth the wait for him to develop.

“They’re really interested in me,” Knox said on Wednesday. “Coach Fizdale loves the way I can pretty much play everywhere on the court. He said he had me as a mismatch problem playing the three, being able to take little guys in the post and take big guys on the perimeter.”

