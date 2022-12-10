Julius Randle, RJ Barrett lead Knicks back to .500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Knicks were coming off the floor for a timeout early in the fourth quarter, and as the players made their way toward the bench, there was an unusual sight — coach Tom Thibodeau nearly out to center court, offering handshakes and high-fives.

On this night, even the business-minded coach could not resist as the team shook off the questions of how it would adjust to the absence of Obi Toppin. The answer was by playing the same hard-nosed defense it had in the two previous games. The Knicks moved to 13-13 with their third straight victory, a 121-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

The Knicks welcomed the additional workload and didn’t flinch in this first test. Julius Randle, who usually gets a breather with Toppin in, had 33 points in 35:33. RJ Barrett, tasked with adding some minutes at power forward, responded by powering into the paint time after time and contributing 26 points in 34:55. Seven Knicks scored in double figures, and with about two minutes left, Thibodeau finally cleared the bench and gave the starters a breather.

The Knicks have allowed 90.7 points per game and 20-for-97 shooting from three-point range in the last three games.

Terry Rozier had 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 for the Hornets (7-19), who shot 6-for-26 from outside the arc.

There are times when a question has to be asked but the answer already is known. So when Barrett was asked this one Friday morning, the interviewer and the interviewee both knew the answer already.

With Toppin sidelined for what figures to be at least a month with a non-displaced fracture of the right fibula, could Barrett — who already is playing more minutes than any other Knick — shoulder even more of the load, as Thibodeau suggested?

“Remember when I was playing 37 [minutes per game]?” Barrett answered with a smile. “Yeah, so I’m good.”

Barrett is playing 33.5 minutes per game this season and, as he noted, he was second only to Randle in minutes played in the 2020-21 season. It actually was 34.9 minutes per game and he played every game that season, but point made — he is a workhorse.

Friday night's game represented the first opportunity for the Knicks to indicate how they will handle the absence of Toppin, who was injured Wednesday in the win over Atlanta. The changes were additional time for Barrett and Randle and Jericho Sims entering the rotation as the ninth man, pairing with Isaiah Hartenstein at times.

“When you are in the schedule, you take everything into consideration and then you try to determine what's going to give you the best chance to win,” Thibodeau said. “Some of it is where you are in the schedule, obviously who you are playing, what the makeup of their team is, what's their bench look like, how do we match up. Can there be an advantage gained one way or the other. Sometimes it's best to match up with what they have, sometimes it's best to go opposite with what they have.”

A 13-point lead early in the third quarter quickly was cut to five, but the Knicks got it back to 18 by the end of the quarter and up to as many as 26 in the fourth quarter. The loss of Toppin may have removed some of the energy infusion that he provides, but with Sims taking some of the minutes and the Knicks continuing to focus on defense, it more than made up for what was missing.

When Barrett has to play power forward, the 6-6 wing has to face off against bigger opponents and help more on the boards than he has.

“I’ve done it before,” he said. “A lot of teams go small nowadays. I don’t think it’ll be anything too crazy. It’ll be fun. We’ll pick our spots and we’ll see how it goes.

“I do what I’ve got to do. Whatever it is it doesn’t matter where Coach puts me. I’ll do what I’ve got to do . . . Today’s NBA is different. It’s having another wing out there. You see Julius — he’s a wing. He just happens to be a monster.”