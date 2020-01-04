LOS ANGELES — Elfrid Payton was exhausted, late Friday night, the last player left in the Knicks locker room after a long day in which he became a father for the first time. He had flown cross-country to join his teammates and played in a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns.

But all he could think of as he sat at his locker was the math. Out loud he started figuring out numbers — the Knicks record, what it would have been if they could have held on for a victory and what it was now, and most important, how far out of the playoff picture the team was now.

The numbers weren’t encouraging — six games out of the eighth and final playoff spot and nearly every other struggling team to try to jump. The loss left the Knicks (10-25) in 14th place in the Eastern Conference and hard to imagine that the team could harbor any sort of postseason fantasies.

“We’ve got to handle our business,” Payton said. “No one cares. No one cares what we’ve been through. We’ve got to come out and match or exceed other team’s energy and get some wins. This is a very important part of our season, a tough month. We’ve got to get it done. This could be our season, this month here.”

But that was why Payton got on a plane just hours after his baby daughter was born and flew on his own to Phoenix to join the Knicks just in time for the game. He knew that as bad as their record was, the Knicks were 6-6 under interim coach Mike Miller since the change had been made and were playing better since Payton returned from a 17-game absence rehabilitating a strained hamstring.

And it wasn’t just that they were playing better, but Payton knew what any fan knew — that the game against the Suns might have been their best chance for a victory on the four-game road trip. With a three-game winning streak snapped, the Knicks now face the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers before finishing up with a game in Utah.

Elfrid Payton is listed as questionable for Sunday’s afternoon game against the Clippers, heading home Saturday to be with his newborn daughter.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” Marcus Morris said. “It’s fun to see how we fare against two good teams, a challenge to our heart and a challenge to our togetherness. It’s going to be very fun, man. I’m excited.”

The Knicks have benefitted from an easier portion of the schedule in Miller’s time at the helm and that disappears this month as they play 19 games with this trip the sort that can break their season. The Phoenix game included Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan along for the ride, sitting just a few rows behind the Knicks bench with team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. The run right now could determine just how much of a fire sale the Knicks will hold with the roster which includes seven free agents signed this summer — six of whom are on expiring contracts.

Morris, in particular, has been a target of rumors, playing well this season (he led the Knicks with 25 points in Phoenix) and among the teams who might be interested are the title-contending Clippers.

“I’m a vet in this game, man,” Morris said. “That [stuff] doesn’t bother me anymore, rumors. Like I’ve said before, I’m in New York. I love being there. I’m excited to help get this turned around. I’m not paying that any mind. I’m focused on us and what we’ve got going on in this locker room.”