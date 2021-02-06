It’s hard to point to defense as the difference for the Knicks on a day when Damian Lillard had 29 points and nine assists while hobbling around the court much of the game. But it wasn’t any three-point barrage or unstoppable scoring that carried them this time.

It was a harassing, stifling defense that forced the Portland Trail Blazers into six fourth-quarter turnovers. The defense keyed a run to build a lead of as many as 15 points and helped hold off any heroics from Lillard. The Knicks (11-13) worked to get the ball out of Lillard’s hands and held on for a 110-99 win at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Lillard, who sat out the Blazers' last game with a strained abdominal muscle, was back in the starting lineup and even while clearly favoring the injury he seemed able to take over at times, scoring 13 points in the first quarter.

But it was point guard Elfrid Payton who came up big for the Knicks, working to limit Lillard as best he could and scoring 22 points.

"I think the big thing is the defense," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game of Payton. "When he starts off aggressive defensively, that’s the biggest tone setter for us. The defensive component. That’s his strength and also helps our team. It starts on the ball.

"And then to keep us organized offensively and then be opportunistic with the scoring opportunities. And I thought he did a good job with that in the last game [against Chicago]. But he’s a veteran. We want leadership in that position and we want hustle plays at that position. The big thing is, when you make hustle plays, it galvanizes the team and that’s what he did in that game."

Unlike the first meeting between the two teams when the Knicks tried to battle back from a 19-point deficit before falling short in Portland, the Knicks jumped out to a 6-0 lead and after some back and forth built the lead to double figures.

Without a deficit to make up the Knicks controlled the fourth quarter again, hustling for loose balls, blocking shots, making steals and leading by as many as 14 in the second half.

While it was Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley who keyed the fourth-quarter comeback in Portland, it was the heavily scrutinized Payton who came up big this time.

Payton scored 20 points Wednesday in the Knicks' win over the Bulls and he followed that up with 22 this time on 10-for-19 shooting. Julius Randle also scored 22 points and RJ Barrett had 18 for the Knicks, who shot 50% from the field (44-for-88) and had six players in double figures.

Former Knick Carmelo Anthony struggled in this return, shooting just 1-for-8 from the floor for two points. He also was in the middle of a miscue that helped the Knicks open the game up in the fourth quarter. With the Trail Blazers down by five early in the quarter Anthony grabbed a defensive rebound. But as he came down with the ball with his elbows out, he was called for an offensive foul, connecting with Taj Gibson, who may have sold the play to the officials.

Anthony was called for a technical, which Quickley converted. With the ball back to the Knicks Quickley (12 points) connected on a three-point field goal and the lead was back to nine.