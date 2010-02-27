Knicks fall to Grizzlies as T-Mac sits second half

The perils of counting on Tracy McGrady as a part of the Knicks' present and future were on display at the Garden last night. All you had to see was the glum look on the seven-time All-Star's face as he sat on the bench, unable to play in the second half of the Knicks' 120-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

McGrady's surgically repaired left knee was just too sore, this time after he played 15:04 in the first half without scoring. The Knicks moved on without him in the second half, just as they might have to move on in the summer if McGrady doesn't prove to be a reasonable enough risk for next season and beyond.

The Knicks were coming off a 118-116 overtime win on Friday in Washington, a victory that snapped an eight-game losing streak and made them 1-3 since the trade deadline. McGrady scored 23 points in 25:33 on Friday but sat out the final 19:32 after his knee stiffened.

Asked before last night's game what he expected from McGrady, coach Mike D'Antoni said: "We'll just play it by ear. We'll see how he feels. We're still in a feeling-out process with him, and him with himself. He's got to figure out how to condition his body, I guess. So it's going to be a little bit."

McGrady missed all three of his shots. Al Harrington started the second half in his place and scored 31 points a night after scoring 37.

The Knicks trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but Danilo Gallinari, playing with five fouls, hit a three-pointer with 4:04 left to tie the score at 107.

From there, Memphis scored the next 11 points as the Knicks missed seven shots in a row before David Lee hit a jumper with :25.2 left.

Former Knick Zach Randolph led the Grizzlies (30-29) with 31 points and a career-high 25 rebounds. Rudy Gay had 27 points and Marc Gasol had 25. Lee scored 21 points for the Knicks (20-38).

Memphis used its size advantage to jump out to a 21-7 lead. Gay hit a three-pointer at the 5:39 mark and D'Antoni called time to settle his team down. The Knicks got back into it and took the lead in the second quarter behind the bench trio of Harrington, Eddie House and Bill Walker.

As the Knicks got into the game, House hit Wilson Chandler from halfcourt for a fast break dunk and Sergio Rodriguez threw a perfect alley-oop to Walker, highlights that brought the Garden to its feet and would not have been possible two weeks ago.

But the Grizzlies' height took its toll on Chandler and Gallinari, both of whom were on the bench with three fouls after Chandler picked up his third with 3:25 to go in the half. It was difficult for the Knicks to match up with the 6-8 Gay, the 6-9 Randolph, the 7-1 Gasol.

But the Knicks' bench outscored Memphis' 26-4 as Memphis led at the half, 56-52. Randolph had 12 rebounds, all in the first quarter. Gasol had 16 points, one better than Lee.

The Knicks took an 88-85 lead into the fourth but Gay hit an immediate three-pointer to tie it. Harrington and Randolph each scored 14 in the third quarter.