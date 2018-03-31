Knicks fall to Pistons for loss No. 50

The Knicks are consistent, if nothing else. They’re consistently bad.

Their 115-109 loss to the Pistons Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden was the Knicks’ 50th of the season. It’s the fourth straight year the Knicks have dropped at least 50 games, tying a franchise-record. The Richie Guerin-led Knicks first accomplished the ignominious feat from 1960-64.

The Knicks, losers of 22 of their last 26, now sit at 27-50 with five games to play. Their reward is they’ll likely get a top 10 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The Knicks are currently in ninth in the lottery standings, 1 1⁄2 games behind eighth-place Chicago.

“It don’t sit well at all,” said Trey Burke after an 18-point, 15-assist performance. “Everybody wants to win. You don’t like losing. I haven’t been here the whole year but I’ve been here. I’m a part of this team. I’m a part of that.”

A lot of people and things have contributed to the Knicks losing 50 this year and the three years prior. It started with former president Phil Jackson’s first full season running the team and now it goes on the record of current president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry.

The Knicks, who are not in the playoffs for the fifth straight year, knew this would be a rebuilding year. But injuries to Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. were costly for a team that’s not that talented or deep. The Knicks went 14-13 with the two of them in the lineup and are 13-37 when either one or both don’t play.

“I’m a bad loser, sore loser,” said Michael Beasley, who led the Knicks with 32 points. “But at the same time you got to be able to accept the situation.”

The reality is the Knicks could be in this spot again next season. Considering Porzingis is recovering from February surgery to repair a torn ACL and there’s no timetable for his return, and the fact that the Knicks don’t want to add too much in long-term payroll this offseason it could be another long and loss-filled season.

“You try, you try, you try, things don’t go your way you got to take the good out of it,” Kyle O’Quinn said. “Valuable minutes at the end of the season, you can learn things, learn the guys tendencies and get a jump on next year.”

O’Quinn has experienced nothing but losing since he joined the NBA six seasons ago. He’s lost at least 50 every single season — three with Orlando and the last three with the Knicks.

“It can’t be tough for somebody whose never been,” O’Quinn said. “My season’s always ended early. Of course, I want to be there. But I can’t compare it to nothing that’s happened before. So I can’t comment on how tough it is versus another year.”

In less than two weeks, another offseason of change awaits. The Knicks could be conducting their third coaching search in five years. Hornacek, who is in the final year of his contract, is not on solid ground.

It’s not that the Knicks have underachieved. Their win total was right around where they were projected to be. You can make an argument that they have overachieved somewhat when you consider Porzingis has missed 29 games and counting and Hardaway 22.

Rumors and reports have been swirling about Hornacek, who has one year left on his deal. But he’s continuing to try and keep his team focused and playing hard.

The Knicks have won or been in the game down the stretch in seven of the last nine times they’ve taken the court, which is an indication that the players are listening and playing hard for Hornacek.

“We do our jobs as coaches,” Hornacek said. “They’re playing as hard as they can. We’re trying to get some of these young guys in there a little bit and get some experience. With injuries to KP and Tim early on these guys have battled all year, as a coach that’s all you can ask for.”