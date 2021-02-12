For the Knicks, February 23 can’t come soon enough.

That’s the day New York arenas will allow fans back at 10% capacity, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and though they’ve seen a smattering of fans in other arenas throughout the country, having them back at Madison Square Garden will be special, coach Tom Thibodeau said.

"I do think that [not having fans] has impacted homecourt some," he said. "I think the fans do make a big difference . . . The energy that they bring to a game is important. And that’s probably the biggest aspect; we saw that last year with the bubble. There were huge games, the Game 7s in particular, where, if that’s in somebody’s home arena, that will be a lot different."

Beginning on that Tuesday, a home game against Golden State, the Knicks will have three home games in a row, then two away games, before the All-Star Break. The second-half schedule, likely to come out in about a week or so, has yet to be released.

"Extremely excited," Julius Randle said about the fans. "Obviously safety first — we want to do what’s best for everybody and make sure everybody is safe. But to have fans back in the Garden at that amount is amazing and we’re extremely excited to have our fanbase come to the game and experience some of the energy we’ve been feeling. So extremely excited and thankful."

All-Star Game agita

This year’s All-Star Game has stirred up controversy, with some players saying they welcome the sense of normalcy and others (most notably, LeBron James), concerned it’s an unnecessary risk in a season already with little rest time. Randle said he sees both sides.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s been a tough season," he said. "Everybody is looking forward to that break. Everybody is looking forward to that downtime . . . but I also understand the business of basketball and I understand where the NBA is coming from, wanting to put this on for our fans. That’s one of the most engaged games of the season with our fans, raising awareness for the virus and everything that’s going on, raising awareness for the HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] and stuff like that."

"Regardless, we’ll move as a unit and I’ll support whatever decision is made."