TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Excitement building for return of Knicks fans to Madison Square Garden

The 76ers and the Knicks tip off to

The 76ers and the Knicks tip off to start an NBA game on Dec. 26, 2020, at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

For the Knicks, February 23 can’t come soon enough.

That’s the day New York arenas will allow fans back at 10% capacity, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and though they’ve seen a smattering of fans in other arenas throughout the country, having them back at Madison Square Garden will be special, coach Tom Thibodeau said.

"I do think that [not having fans] has impacted homecourt some," he said. "I think the fans do make a big difference . . . The energy that they bring to a game is important. And that’s probably the biggest aspect; we saw that last year with the bubble. There were huge games, the Game 7s in particular, where, if that’s in somebody’s home arena, that will be a lot different."

Beginning on that Tuesday, a home game against Golden State, the Knicks will have three home games in a row, then two away games, before the All-Star Break. The second-half schedule, likely to come out in about a week or so, has yet to be released.

 

"Extremely excited," Julius Randle said about the fans. "Obviously safety first — we want to do what’s best for everybody and make sure everybody is safe. But to have fans back in the Garden at that amount is amazing and we’re extremely excited to have our fanbase come to the game and experience some of the energy we’ve been feeling. So extremely excited and thankful."

All-Star Game agita

This year’s All-Star Game has stirred up controversy, with some players saying they welcome the sense of normalcy and others (most notably, LeBron James), concerned it’s an unnecessary risk in a season already with little rest time. Randle said he sees both sides.

"It’s been a tough season," he said. "Everybody is looking forward to that break. Everybody is looking forward to that downtime . . . but I also understand the business of basketball and I understand where the NBA is coming from, wanting to put this on for our fans. That’s one of the most engaged games of the season with our fans, raising awareness for the virus and everything that’s going on, raising awareness for the HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] and stuff like that."

"Regardless, we’ll move as a unit and I’ll support whatever decision is made."

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

New York Sports

Fans wait for the start of the Baseball Baseball HOF to hold indoor ceremony for Jeter, others
Graeme Townshend, the Islanders' first Black player, Townshend, Isles' first Black player, had to endure racial incidents
Alicia How a loss in the ring was a gain in life for LI's Napoleon-Espinosa 
Rangers head coach David Quinn at training camp Rangers must adapt to new NHL COVID-19 protocols
The Mets' Michael Conforto slides home behind Phillies Talks with Lindor, Conforto expected soon
The Yankees' Clint Frazier singles in the first Yanks' exhibition schedule eliminates Red Sox, Mets, others
Didn’t find what you were looking for?