Knicks open up ticket sales to general public

Two days after putting tickets on sale for season-ticket holders and suite members, the Knicks have now opened up ticket sales to the general public — and provided access to COVID testing to ease the process.

The fans are eligible to purchase up to four tickets ranging in price from $50 to $380 at nyknicks.com. Private suites are also available.

"Our goal is to fill Madison Square Garden — but until we can do that — we’re going to do everything we can to bring as many people back as possible — safely and enjoyably," said David Hopkinson, MSG Sports EVP and president of team business operations. "We started with an exclusive offer for our Season Ticket Members and are now thrilled we can provide the general public the opportunity to join us in cheering on the Knicks."

To attend fans will have to provide a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours of the day of the game. MSG Sports has teamed up to ease access to testing with two different organizations. Fans can either schedule an appointment through Northwell Health three days before the game or request an at-home test through Vault Health and ship it overnight for results.

"We realize that the state’s COVID-19 testing requirements means our fans have to do more to prepare for their visit to The Garden. We know there are a lot of ways to get tested — our partnerships with Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and Vault are designed to provide additional options that hopefully makes things a little easier," added Hopkinson. "We appreciate our fans' willingness to do what it takes to cheer on their team — and want to do everything we can to help."