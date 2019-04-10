As the Knicks readied for the last step of a season in which they slogged through 64 losses before Wednesday night’s finale, they had already endured a stripping of talent, bringing into focus the reality that this was a path aimed toward the NBA Draft lottery and not the playoffs.

David Fizdale, the first-year coach, tried either to put one last lesson in place for the NBA’s youngest team or to cover this garbage dump with one more fresh coat of paint. He told his players that the final seven games of the season would represent a playoff series for them. They split the first six.

“I challenged them that this is our playoffs, seven games,” Fizdale said. “And we got down 0-1 to start the series. We ended up down 3-1. Now we’ve won two in a row to get a Game 7 on our court. I’m really trying to train their minds to understand what you’ve got to do to be a team that plays in the playoffs.”

The reality was that their three wins included two over the Bulls, with a roster mostly of players who had been in the G League days earlier, with the other against a Wizards team that seemed determined to remove anyone from the mix who could help it win. But he was taking his optimistic outlook to the finale against the Pistons, choosing to ignore the record and look instead at day-by-day teaching and player development.

When the Knicks were mired at 14 wins and seemed unlikely to match the 17-65 record that served as the franchise’s low point, he insisted that he didn’t care about the record. Even when they matched the 17 wins Tuesday, he didn’t change his story.

“I never looked at it,” he said. “I never cared about any of it. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about a record right now. This won’t define me or this team. I’ve got a lot more to do in this league and so do these guys, and this is just the beginning of us laying down our culture.”

Fizdale already has held his exit meetings with players. That left team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry to handle the real point of the exit meetings: to wave goodbye with a hearty thank you to the players who lived through this season and almost certainly won’t be back.

In Fizdale’s exit interviews, he provided instructions for the players who seem likely to return and for those on their way to other spots after serving as roster fillers until this summer’s massive cap-space clearing.

Now what awaits the Knicks is the lottery on May 14, when they will find out if all of the losing pays off. With the NBA’s worst record the lowest they can pick is fifth, but they have just a 14-percent chance of getting the top spot, the same as the Suns and Cavs have. Then it’s on to the free-agent chase that will determine the Knicks’ immediate future.

Garden chairman James Dolan spoke assuredly last month that the stars would come. While Mills and Perry have tried to dampen the pressure to get Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or whatever star could end the playoff drought, the plan is clearly to make a splash in the free-agent market.

Emmanuel Mudiay, one of the expiring contracts, expressed a desire to return to New York, but he is well aware of the reality. “I’m just waiting and watching,” he said. “I don’t have a personal relationship with the names we’re trying to get right now. All I can do is just wait and watch and see and go from there.”