Knicks take pounding from Pistons in Detroit

DETROIT — Yes, things can get worse.

The Knicks lost again to a struggling team yet again Wednesday night. The Detroit Pistons and their steamroller center Andre Drummond squashed the Knicks, 122-102, at Little Caesars Arena.

The loss dashed any hope the Knicks had of rebounding from a particularly ugly loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. It also means that the team will now limp into the Kristaps Porzingis game in Dallas on Friday with a league-worst 1-7 record.

Julius Randle was happy that he finally got his three-point shot to fall but was upset with the loss

“I was in a better rhythm,” said Randle, who led the Knicks with 20 points. “It’s a long season so I knew it was going to happen eventually. I’m not worried about it. I just want to get wins, man. It’s tough. It’s hard to say looking at the short-term picture of what we’re trying to do.

“You try to look at the long- term perspective of where we’ll be at the end of the season and are we taking the right steps to get there. I think we are. But in the short term it’s tough losing.”

The Knicks had no answer for Drummond, who led five Detroit players in double figures and finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks expected to have a hard time and had hoped to be prepared for the league’s leading rebounder. That hard time turned into an impossibility after Mitchell Robinson, the one Knick with an interior presence, left the game with concussion-like symptoms after he was inadvertently elbowed in the head by Svi Mykhailiuk.

“He had a great start to the game,” coach David Fizdale said of Robinson. “Obviously, he's our best defensively. Not having him tonight, it’s a big blow.”

It is not known if Robinson will return by Friday when the Knicks face Porzingis, the player they once thought would be a superstar in New York for years to come. The Knicks traded an unhappy Porzingis last February, which gave them plenty of cap room to rebuild their team.

The Knicks team that enters Dallas has 10 new players. It also appears to be nearing crisis mode, especially on defense, as the team has suffered back-to-back blowout losses to beatable teams. The Pistons shot 55.7 percent, including 50 percent from three-point ranges.

The Pistons should be a playoff team once everyone is healthy. But the squad that took the court Wednesday night certainly was vulnerable as Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose were all out with injuries.

“The injuries are what they are,” Pistons coach Dwayne Casey said before the game. “I didn’t expect all of them to be out and injured, but it is what it is. No one is going to feel sorry for you. They are probably going to look at the schedule and circle it and say, ‘Detroit, they’re wounded. Let’s go out and take advantage.’ ”

The injuries to the Pistons’ top two point guards opened the door for Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina. Elfrid Payton is injured and the fact Dennis Smith Jr. is in North Carolina mourning the death of his stepmother has given Ntilikina the opportunity to see more floor time. The Pistons game was his third straight start.

Ntilikina did have a good first half and finished with 11 points and four assists. The Knicks were led by Randle, who scored 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Marcus Morris added 18 points.