TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 34° Good Evening
Clear 34° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina selected for Rising Stars Challenge

The rookie point guard will play for the World Team during All-Star weekend.

Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina reacts after scoring during

Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina reacts after scoring during a game against the Nets at Barclays Center, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DENVER — At the end of Knicks practice on Wednesday at the Pepsi Center, coach Jeff Hornacek gathered the players around in a semicircle in front of the Nuggets’ Western Division championship banners. Team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry were also present.

Hornacek started by congratulating Kristaps Porzingis on his All-Star Game selection. That wasn’t news, since that was announced on Tuesday.

What was news was that rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina had just moments earlier been named to the World Team for the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend.

As this news was delivered, and as his teammates broke out in applause, Ntilikina was laying on the floor, sneakers off, getting his right hamstring stretched out by a trainer.

Ntilikina rose and made a few remarks (just as Porzingis had moments earlier). The 19-year-old Frenchman thanked his teammates in his usual low-key way.

Ntilikina hasn’t lit up the scoreboard in his first NBA season. He is averaging 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals coming off the bench. It’s on the defensive end that he really sparkles. The assistant coaches who selected the Rising Stars squads — one assistant per team — must have been impressed by Ntilikina’s overall game at such a tender age.

“They look at young players, and you look at statistics, but you also look at the defensive side,” Hornacek said. “Most coaches are looking, ‘Can that guy play any defense?’ They understand that you take enough shots, you’re going to get points sometimes, but does a guy have [an] effect on both sides? That’s probably why they voted Frank in.”

Ntilikina said he wasn’t sure if he was going to be selected. He heard things, but you never know until your name is called.

“I was a little in between,” he said. “I mean, today to be selected in this game is a blessing for me. It’s a huge thing for me, giving me a lot of objective and motivation, being part of the best rookies. It’s just great and gives me a lot of motivation to work even harder. First of all, the All-Star weekend was something I was always watching when I was playing in France, since I’m a kid. Just being part of it it’s going to be great and I’m thankful for it.”

Ntilikina will get to hobnob with the All-Stars in Los Angeles the weekend of Feb. 16-18. The Rising Stars game, which features rookies and sophomores in a U.S. against the World format, will take place on Feb. 16.

“I’m sure Frank, to be invited to the Rising Stars game, he’s a young player with a ton of potential,” Hornacek said. “[He’s] come out and played well for us for a 19-year-old kid coming in this league. So I’m happy for him. Glad he’ll be out there with KP and he’ll have a lot of fun.”

Porzingis ‘much better.’ Porzingis, who missed Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors with left knee irritation, said he felt “much better” and rated himself “74 percent” likely to play against the Nuggets on Thursday. He’s listed as questionable . . . Kyle O’Quinn (calf) is also listed as questionable.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Eli Manning impressed general manager Dave Gettleman Gettleman: Manning will return as Giants QB
Braves third baseman Chipper Jones waves his hat How the Baseball HOF Class of 2018 fared vs. Yankees, Mets
Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur smiles before an Giants GM Gettleman likes Shurmur’s maturity
Nets forward DeMarre Carroll gestures to a fan Carroll appreciates being a valuable commodity
In this Oct. 18, 2015, file photo, then-Denver Source: Jets to interview Brian Callahan
Kevin Durant of the Warriors reacts after making Without Porzingis, Knicks overpowered by Warriors