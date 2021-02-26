It was an out-of-the-blue surprise to see Frank Ntilikina get the call Thursday night after nearly two months without a single appearance in a game — a gap twice as long as the time until the NBA trade deadline which seemed more likely to signal a return to action for the 22-year-old guard.

But with Elfrid Payton sidelined by a hamstring injury, Ntilikina stepped up and into a game for the first time since December 29. He contributed seven points, three steals and two assists, turning in a plus-17 performance in 23 minutes of action in the Knicks' 140-121 win over Sacramento.

It earned him compliments from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and teammates, but also no assurances that he’d be back on the floor again.

Payton’s status is day to day and Thibodeau said that he would not like to expand his rotation beyond the 10-man mix he’s utilized. So if Payton is back, that means someone heads back to the bench.

"Probably not. And I think 10 is ideal," Thibodeau said. "Obviously, it’s hard because we have guys that are deserving. But I think sometimes when you extend that far you sort of take away from the ability to play well because you do need some time to get a rhythm into the game.

"So anyone outside of the 10 you’re situational whether it be injury or foul trouble. But those players are all very important to the team. I value practice greatly. I value the spirit of the team when you’re not in the game, just be into the game because you never know, things can change in a minute. That’s the thing about the NBA. It’s constant change. Whenever you’re called upon you have to be ready. Obviously, that was one of the things that I was pleased with with Frank. He wasn’t in the rotation, but he was practicing well and I knew when the opportunity came he would be ready and he was."

Ntilikina missed time due to a strained right knee after playing limited minutes in the first four games of the season and then was on the bench when he healed up, followed by a week locked in quarantine in a Miami hotel due to contact tracing for COVID-19. Ntilikina avoided any sort of "told you so" response to playing well when finally getting an opportunity. Payton might be unlikely to return Saturday against Indiana, which means that Ntilikina could find himself with minutes again.

"It is important because at the end of the day that’s what we work for," Ntilikina said after Thursday’s game. "I feel like it was a long stretch with the injury for me to get ready. It was a lot of work put in with the help of the coaching staff and the strength and conditioning staff. But yeah, it’s the most important, the results. We’re working every day, the whole team is working hard every day to see the results. So when we see something like that there’s so much happiness, it’s just motivation to do more.

"I feel like it’s a challenge more for myself as a player. As a player you work every day not to prove to everybody but to prove yourself, get some stuff done. That’s really my mindset. Of course, for my coach, for my teammates, everybody working on this team to get where you want to get to, where your team wants to get to, and not to prove to anybody else."