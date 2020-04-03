Now a predictable part of the NBA season — and sometimes more exciting than the regular season — is when the clock signals the start of free agency and players suddenly come to terms on a new deal within seconds of their liberty.

It’s a big enough event that the NBA last season moved up the beginning of that period from the usual 12:01 a.m. on July 1 to a 6 p.m. start the day before, allowing the news to draw fans in real time rather than the middle of the night. But now, the uncertainty of where players will wind up is just a part of the discussion as there is no way of knowing when free agency will begin.

With the NBA season suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus crisis and no concrete plans for a return to play, any efforts to resume the season likely will push the season past June 30, the last day of yearly contracts and the start of free agency.

Representatives of the NBA and the NBA Players Association said that the issue has not been addressed yet as the plans to finish this season remain uncertain. But contracts will expire and free agents will be free at some point, and the Knicks certainly will be prepared to secure talent.

Leon Rose remains the lone secure fixture for the Knicks. The team president was in place for less than two weeks when the doors were shuttered on the league. The team's last foray into free agency turned quickly into a Plan B when the team could not even secure a meeting with top targets. The Knicks signed seven free agents and now have all but one of them on team options for next season. That gives Rose the freedom to remake the roster.

While the 2021 free-agent class is eyed as the next star-studded shopping spree, for a team such as the Knicks with plenty of needs, this year's group — whenever they become available — include plenty of better players than what the Knicks have now.

THE PRIME FREE AGENTS

Anthony Davis, Lakers (player option): While Davis is expected to opt out of his contract, he didn’t work so hard to get to the Lakers last year just to bolt now, particularly not with LeBron James showing that he’s far from the end of the line.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans (restricted): The Pelicans may be building with Zion Williamson as the centerpiece, but Ingram’s ascension to All-Star status this year means they will match any offer to keep him in New Orleans.

Gordon Hayward, Celtics (player option): After a devastating injury cost him his first season in Boston, he recovered this season and began to show some of the potential his arrival promised. With a connection to his college coach, Brad Stevens, and a $32 million option, it’s hard to imagine that Hayward doesn’t stay put.

DeMar Derozan, Spurs (player option): He remains a talent, averaging 22.1 points per game, but will he walk away from a $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season and enter the market as a wing who plays a midrange game that more and more teams are moving away from?

Montrezl Harrell, Clippers (unrestricted): His numbers have continued to rise while his salary remained far below his production, but that will change this time. He has proved his value, even while coming off the bench for Los Angeles and figures to get a big contract as a reward for his hard-nosed style.

FITS FOR THE KNICKS

Fred VanVleet, Raptors (unrestricted): After joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent, VanVleet has raised his game and started all 48 games he has played this season, pairing in the backcourt with Kyle Lowry when both were healthy. He is a tough player who spent four years at Wichita State and his 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game would move him to the top of the Knicks' point guard depth chart.

Davis Bertans, Wizards (unrestricted): He has ties to the Knicks already — in that the Spurs had to trade him to sign Marcus Morris, only to have the Knicks swipe Morris out from under them. He blossomed in Washington, hitting 42% from three-point range, the sort of shooting that would help the Knicks' foundation of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

Goran Dragic, Heat (unrestricted): He has started just one game for the Heat this season, but has played well and been a big contributor. He’ll be 34 years old next month, so he might take a one-year guarantee at a big number to hold over the Knicks' point guard spot for now.