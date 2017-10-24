BOSTON — Kristaps Por zingis couldn’t locate his shot, and after being blocked inside and not getting a foul call in the third quarter, he allowed his frustration to keep him flat-footed. Porzingis didn’t run back on defense.

It was a bad look for the Knicks’ franchise player. But Porzingis wasn’t the only Knick who didn’t hustle back or give extra effort defensively in their lopsided 110-89 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night.

Some long nights were expected for the winless Knicks this season, but they didn’t help themselves by giving a half-hearted performance.

“It was just a rough night for us,” Jeff Hornacek said. “I thought it affected us when we weren’t making shots. It was just a tough night all around.”

It’s too early for that to happen considering the season is just starting and the Knicks are a young team. They weren’t expected to be a playoff contender, but Knicks general manager Scott Perry has said repeatedly he wants to see them fight and be competitive.

They weren’t Tuesday night. The Knicks (0-3) fell behind by 10 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter and never got the deficit under double-digits after that. The Celtics’ biggest lead was 25 points.

Porzingis missed 11 of his first 12 shots, finishing 3-for-14 and had 12 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. continues to be an early disappointment after signing a four-year, $71-million contract. He was just 2-for-11 with six points. In the first three games, he’s 9-for-37 with 28 points.

“I thought we hung our heads a little bit and kind of felt sorry a little bit when they weren’t making the shots,” Hornacek said. “It’s one of those nights where you flush it down the toilet and get ready for the next one.”

Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 16 points and 19 rebounds. Willy Hernangomez, who was not in the rotation the first two games, scored 12 points in 11 minutes.

Jaylen Brown led everyone with 23 points. Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum scored 22 and Kyrie Irving had 20 for the Celtics, who shot 14-for-29 from three-point range. The Knicks were 1-for-12 from deep.

It got ugly quickly for the Knicks. They scored just 17 points and were down 13 after the first quarter. They compounded poor shooting with not being aggressive defensively and started to look like a team that lost its spirit.

That’s not a good sign that it’s happened already. The Knicks blew a 21-point lead in Saturday night’s loss to the Pistons and were down 21 to the Celtics midway through the second quarter.

They let Brown, Irving and Tatum get wherever they wanted without meeting much resistance and trailed 54-29 in the second quarter. Those three combined to score 41 at the half, which ended with the Celtics up 54-33.

The one Knick who made a positive impact was Kanter. He grabbed 16 of his 19 rebounds in the first half, including seven offensive boards. Kanter continued to be the Knicks’ best player in the third. But by the time he went to the bench with 3:41 to go, the Knicks hardly made a dent in the deficit.