The doors to Madison Square Garden opened up, fans lining up to find their way in for the first time in nearly a year. When the fans had made their way to their carefully-curated-for-social-distancing seats, the lights went out at the Garden and Julius Randle stepped to center court, taking the microphone.

"New York, New York what’s up?" Randle said. "We’re finally here. Been a long time coming."

Before he could continue though he had to wait for chants of, "M-V-P, M-V-P," to die down, smiling as he soaked in the sounds that had been missing since March 8, 2020, the last time the Knicks hosted fans. When the fans last were present to watch the Knicks there were regular chants of, "Sell the team."

But time has made the hearts of the fan base grow fonder, along with the relative success of this year’s incarnation of the team. The feelings and cheers for the 1,981. fans in attendance were still loyal to the end, even as the Knicks greeted them with a 114-106 loss to Golden State. The loss spoiled another attempt to reach .500 by the Knicks and Randle was ejected for a second technical foul with 17.5 seconds to play.

"Been a long time coming," continued Randle, who had been named officially as an All-Star for the first time just minutes earlier. "It’s been tough. We’ve definitely felt you guys’ love and energy and support. It’s a great step moving forward for our city. We appreciate it. We thank you for the love and support."

The fans were scattered throughout the arena, from the upper reaches of the blue seats down to courtside, with the usual celebrities in place - former Giants’ standout Justin Tuck at center court with Tracy Morgan in the grouping next to him.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s the first step back to normalcy to be able to have your family come but also more important, it’s our fans," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We’re excited about that and it will grow."

"The game was a sellout, and we are extremely happy with the response," a Knicks spokesperson said. "Everyone who showed up passed their health screening and were able to attend the event. This was an important first step, and we could not be more pleased with our first game back with fans."

The fans got some taste of what they have been missing, cheering on a lob dunk by Obi Toppin early and a three-pointer by Immanuel Quickley. but much of the night it was Randle along with Elfrid Payton keeping them close. But on the Garden stage, Steph Curry once again flourished with 37 points.

With the Knicks trailing by as many as 12 in the second half Randle tied the game at 97-97 with 3:50 left, fighting his way through three defenders under the rim. But Curry answered with a three-pointer to push Golden State in front again.

RJ Barrett, who was 1-for-9 from the field, was fouled on a fast break and missed the first one before hitting the second to close within 102-100 with 1:26 remaining. Out of a timeout Curry spun into the lane and hit a one-handed floater, drawing a foul on Taj Gibson for a three-point play and a 105-100 lead with 1:22 left.

Gibson hit another pair of free throws. Kelly Oubre Jr. then was fouled by Barrett on the other end with 59.8 seconds left, but the Knicks challenged the call. The challenge was deemed unsuccessful and Oubre hit both free throws to push the lead back to five. After one free throw by Payton Curry fed Oubre for another dunk. Curry then finished the Knicks off from the line, hitting a pair with 17.5 seconds left - with Randle drawing a technical, added to one he’d picked up in the third quarter.

Home hasn’t always been kind to the Knicks with the fans willing to express their dissatisfaction with the struggles on and off the court for a franchise that was beset with dysfunction. More than that, the Garden is still revered as the Mecca by opposing players who look at the opportunity to play in New York and in the historic arena as a chance to carve their own place in history.

Consider the 61-point performance by Kobe Bryant, a number that was equaled by James Harden last season, Michael Jordan’s "double-nickel" game when he scored 55 points, or even the 54 points that Curry scored at the Garden, a fitting reminder that he was going to be one of the participants Tuesday as fans were back.

"Even just having a couple thousand fans just feels more normal, more real," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "The crowd noise actually shows up at the exact right time and not canned laughter like in a sitcom-type stuff. … We always love coming here. This is the Mecca."