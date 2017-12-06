Kristaps Porzingis declared himself 100-percent healthy before the start of the game, and then went out and proved his right ankle was fine.

Porzingis put the finishing touches on his triumphant return, running the baseline and throwing down an Enes Kanter lob in the final minute of the Knicks’ 99-88 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks weren’t whole, and they won’t be for at least another two weeks. That’s when Tim Hardaway Jr.’s stress injury in his left leg will be re-evaluated. But getting Porzingis back helped the Knicks (12-12) end a two-game losing streak.

Porzingis scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in 34 minutes after he missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle sustained in the opening minutes of last Wednesday’s win over the Heat.

His right ankle turned 90 degrees when it was stepped on by Heat forward Justise Winslow. Porzingis and the Knicks were fortunate he didn’t suffer any structural damage and was able to return so quickly.

“You never know coming off an ankle twist like that . . . how it’s going to affect him,” Jeff Hornacek said. “Is he going to have the same spring? But he looked pretty good so I was happy to see that.”

Porzingis made his presence felt, but other Knicks stepped up, which is what they’re going to need without Hardaway.

Courtney Lee, who moved back to his more natural shooting guard spot, led the Knicks with 24 points. Lee shot 10-for-17 overall and was 4-for-6 on three-pointers. Michael Beasley added 14 off the bench. Kanter finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and veteran point guard Jarrett Jack had 10 points, 10 assists and six boards.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies (8-16) with 17 points. It is Memphis’ 12th loss in 13 games.

The Knicks were sluggish and trailed by 12 in the first quarter. But they seemed to grab control of the game with a 30-4 run spanning the second and third quarters and took a 68-51 lead midway through the third.

“We got off to the slow start and then we started to pick up the pace a little bit,” Hornacek said. “Then we came out the third quarter really focused.”

After the Grizzlies cut it to nine at the end of the quarter, the Knicks scored 10 of the first 14 points in the fourth and went up 86-71 with 8:11 left. But the Knicks let the Grizzlies get back in the game.

The Knicks went 1-for-5 with two turnovers over their next seven possessions and the Grizzlies closed to within 88-82 with 4:48 left.

Lee came through for the Knicks, scoring on a floater. Then, after a defensive stop, Porzingis hit a turnaround jumper to give the Knicks a 10-point cushion with 3:24 to go. A Porzingis three extended the Knicks’ lead to 95-82 with 2:01 left.

This was the start of what could be considered a relatively favorable schedule for the Knicks. Memphis was the first of eight straight opponents with sub-.500 records.

The Knicks will try to take advantage of that without Hardaway. It’s critical for their season since their schedule turns brutal later in the month when they start playing a heavy dose of road games. From Dec. 27 until Feb. 2, the Knicks play 16 of 20 games away from Madison Square Garden.

“We have a lot of winnable games ahead of us,” Porzingis said. “I’m sure we’ll find ways to win games. Most of the games that we won it’s not just offense. It’s mostly defense that got us the wins. If we keep doing that then we should be able to win games.”

It took the Knicks a while to get going in this game. They seemed to be sleepwalking through the first quarter.

The Grizzlies were leading 32-20 in the final minute of the quarter. When the Knicks finally made a run in the second quarter, they did it with their defense.

The Knicks forced nine Memphis turnovers in the quarter, and held the Grizzlies to just two free throws over the final 4:03 of the second. The Knicks limited Memphis to 17 points in the quarter and went into the half tied 49-49, after Lee buried a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left.

Lee was a factor on both ends, as he scored 12 points in the second quarter and had a steal.

The Knicks continued their aggressive play in the third quarter, which they opened with a 19-2 run to race out to a 17-point lead. Lee scored 10 points in that surge.