There was a 2019 NBA Draft reunion at the Garden on Wednesday night as No. 3 overall pick R.J. Barrett welcomed No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Knicks are happy with the progress Barrett has made. But Morant has blossomed into a rising star and a first-time All-Star and has helped the Grizzlies become a power in the West.

Also, the Knicks have Cam Reddish, the 10th overall pick in 2019. But Reddish hasn’t been able to get into games other than garbage time since the Knicks picked him up from Atlanta on Jan. 14.

On Monday, in the latter stages of a blowout win over Sacramento, MSG fans clamored for Reddish to get into the game. When he did, the place exploded with glee.

"We love our fans," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "There’s no place else you’d rather be. This is the best place in the league to play. Everyone knows it. They’re passionate about the team. They’re living and dying with us every game. We have great appreciation for that. We love that they’re into the game. We have to give them something to be proud of . . . You don’t have to make every shot, but you do have to play hard here."

Reddish would love to play hard during meaningful minutes, but he hasn’t made it into Thibodeau’s regular rotation yet.

"He's been great, like with the early group and working in practice and that sort of thing," Thibodeau said. "Right now, that's the first step. Anytime you get traded in the middle of season, that's it. And when his opportunity comes, it's about performance. He's got to earn everything he's going to get."

Reddish hopes to become more than just a novelty act. But the fans who came out on Wednesday were probably more interested in seeing Morant, the Murray State product who came into the game averaging 26.4 points and 6.8 assists and shooting 49.1% from the field.

"His speed is so electric," Thibodeau said. "It puts so much pressure on your defense and his ability to get into the paint . . . he does everything. He forces your defense to collapse. He scores. He creates easy offense for everyone around him. He’s unselfish. He plays hard.

"That position, when you have someone who can break a defense down and play with the speed he does and his athleticism and size [6-3] — that’s the other part of it — but it gets everyone running the floor and puts pressure on you."

Julius Randle said Morant reminds him of Derrick Rose. Thibodeau said he didn’t quite agree with that, but only because he said it’s hard to compare players.

"Just as far as a point guard that athletic that's able to finish over bigs and live in the paint and can finish with both hands, [shoot the] floater, all that different type of stuff," Randle said. "Speed. How he plays. It reminds me of [Rose] a little bit."

Knicks fans know that if the lottery had gone a little differently in 2019, Morant could have been their team’s pick and could today be their All-Star. Of course, that assumes that Knicks’ front office would have realized Morant was the man to pick at No. 2 and later regimes would have known what they had and allowed him to become the player he is today.

"He's a very talented player," Barrett said. "He brings it every night, so I'm happy for him."

McBride returns

Miles McBride, who was sent to Westchester of the G League on Tuesday, returned to the Knicks on Wednesday.