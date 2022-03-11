MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last time the Knicks and Grizzlies met, young upstart Ja Morant boasted after Memphis' one-point win at Madison Square Garden, "We run up the chimney, we want all that smoke."

And for three quarters the Knicks gave it to them this time, overpowering the young, athletic Grizzlies around the rim.

But suddenly the Grizzlies pushed back and put on display of high-speed acrobatics that at times resembles a trampoline dunking exhibit. the grit and grind that once was the trademark of the franchise wastraded in for some combination of grit and glide. The Knicks just could not keep up as Memphis limited them to just 18 points in the fourth quarter, with six of them in the final 40.5 seconds, in the Grizzlies' 118-114 win at FedEx Forum.

"They’re one of the best teams in the league, so you know they’re not going to give it to you," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You’ve got to earn it. But I thought we did a lot of good things in this game. I knew the challenge was going to be they’re coming at you the whole game.."

The Knicks entered the game with three straight wins and a sudden ascension back into talk of a play-in berth. But they dropped 4.5 games behind Charlotte and Atlanta, which are tied for the final two playoff spots. The Knicks have only 15 games left.

It was Ja Morant with 37points — 15 in the fourth quarter — and an assortment of highlights to thrill the crowd who carried the day for Memphis. The Knicks, led by Julius Randle’s 36 points and 23 from RJ Barrett, just could not keep up. Mitchell Robinson had 10 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.

Trailing by 15 in the final minute of the third quarter, l Memphis ran off a 30-10 burst over a span of less than 11 minutes. And each play seemed to raise the volume, even the ones that didn’t count, such as a Ja Morant coast-to-coast dunk that was waved off on a foul by Immanuel Quickley before he went airborne.

A lefthanded drive by Morant around Jericho Sims at the rim gave the Grizzlies a 102-101 lead and after a the Knicks briefly reclaimed the lead, Memphis just overpowered them. Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked shots by Randle andBarrett and the Grizzlies made them pay at the other end with fast-break layups.

"Obviously what [the Grit and Grind Memphis teams) were able to do was special," said Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane. "I think we’ve taken what they’ve done and kind of put our own twist on it. We’re trying to build the same legacy here for the Grizzlies."

Down by seven with 24 seconds left the Knicks got a layup from Randle and then a follow dunk from Robinson to close the gap to three with 7.8 seconds left. Morant went to the line with 5.5 seconds left and made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game.

The Knicks trailed 61-56 at halftime and seemed fortunate to be that close as the Grizzlies missed a number of dunks and point-blank layups and tip-ins. But the Knicks managed to limit the number of highlight-reel plays by Morant, forcing him into a 6-for-15 shooting performance with his two most jaw-dropping plays coming on perfect lob passes for dunks.

The Knicks kept coming at the start of the third quarter. Randle put them in front, muscling in a shot in the paint over a pair of Memphis defenders and drawing a foul on Jaren Jackson Jr., giving the Knicks a 68-65 lead and forcing a timeout by the Grizzlies.

A Morant turnover led to a Randle layup. Robinson then swatted a Bane jumper into the stands. Robinson then tipped in a Barrett miss and the lead was up to seven. But up eight the Knicks saw the Grizzlies rattle off six straight points on a pair of threes by Zaire Williams.

The Grizzlies seemed poised to take over, raising the volume in the arena with an assortment of high-speed plays. Morant could not complete a lob, but he scrambled to recover the loose ball, got in the lane and fed Kyle Anderson for a layup. A Brandon Clarke dunk brought Memphis within 84-81.

But after a pair of Taj Gibson free throws, Randle swiped an Anderson pass at half court and fed Evan Fournier for a three-pointer, then fed Barrett for a layup. Randle then drove inside and scored, drawing a foul for the three-point play, and the next time down tipped in a miss for a 12-0 run and a 96-81 lead.

Memphis steadied themselves, scoring the final six points of the quarter, capped off by a Morant fast-break dunk, and the Knicks had a 96-87 lead heading into the fourth quarter.