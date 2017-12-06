Knicks vs. Grizzlies

The Knicks beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 99-88, on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Jarrett Jack #55 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks blocks a shot in the first half against Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against James Ennis III #8 and Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.