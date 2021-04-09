For much of the night the Knicks seemed stuck in the mud, their stars lost and the Memphis Grizzlies were outplaying and outhustling them.

Just minutes into the game Julius Randle went to the bench with two fouls, as well as two ugly turnovers. Until an RJ Barrett layup with 21 seconds left in the first half, the Knicks' top two scorers, Randle and Barrett, didn’t have a single field goal between them. For the Knicks' starting lineup, those were not outliers Friday night.

For much of the night, the Knicks' only consolation seemed as if they wouldn’t have another close loss. But in the final six minutes of regulation, the Knicks finally began to chip away, slowly working back from a 13-point deficit. And with 8.8 seconds left, Barrett delivered a game-tying drive. In overtime, Randle arrived, too, draining a three-pointer to give the Knicks their first lead since 3-1. After all of this work to get back, the Knicks didn’t give it up, securing a much-needed 133-129 win at Madison Square Garden.

"We got behind and we had to fight for the whole game just to get back to where we got into position to win," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "And that's what I liked about the team. I thought our fight was terrific, the perseverance. And in the end we made things go our way."

By the time it was over, Randle had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, his fifth a triple-double of the season and a line that looked more impressive on paper than in reality. Barrett scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime.

"We needed it bad," Randle said. "And this is a way to break out of that, you know, that little slump or whatever you want to call it. This is definitely a game to do it. Guys stepped up. RJ stepped up, made huge plays, [Immanuel Quickley] made huge plays, [Alec Burks] made huge plays. So this is how we had to get out of it. Coach always says we get into things together we get out of things together and that's what we did today."

"They’re very confident," Thibodeau said. "They're not going to get rattled. If things aren't going their way, as long as they shoot the ball they'll keep going and they'll figure out a way and it's a credit to them."

Randle, who had a nightmarish game for most of the night, had the ball and a chance for the lead with 16 seconds left, which would have been the Knicks' first lead since the opening minutes. But he misfired off the glass and Jonas Valanciunas went to the line for Memphis. He hit the first but missed the second, giving Barrett the chance to tie the game. He drove down the left side of the lane and over Ja Morant for a bucket with 8.8 seconds left.

After a timeout, Morant went the length of the court and pulled up for an open 10-foot jumper, but it rimmed out, sending the game to overtime. Back in it, the Knicks didn't blow this chance.

Randle’s three-pointer with 3:45 left gave them a 119-117 lead. With the game tied again, Burks drained a three. Barrett made the Knicks 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in overtime as he hit one, too, with 1:16 left. After Dillon Brooks missed a potential game-tying three, Burks hit a jumper to push the lead to five, the Knicks' largest lead of the night. Burks had nine of his 19 points in overtime.

The second unit kept them within reach early and then when the starters let the gap widen again, it was the bench mob to the rescue for a second time. Derrick Rose had 13 of his 18 points in the first half. Quickley scored 20 points. Even Obi Toppin provided a few moments that drove the limited home crowd into a frenzy.

The Grizzlies had plenty of opportunities to put this game away but were just 21-for-34 from the line. The Knicks tied the game at 112 when Barrett, who a year ago struggled from the line as a rookie, was fouled attempting a corner three with 37 seconds left. He calmly drained all three free throws.