Knicks squander 17-point lead and fall to Hawks

ATLANTA — Tim Hardaway Jr’s return to Atlanta didn’t go the way he or the Knicks wanted as they continue to show they’re not a good road team or able to hold on to big leads.

The Knicks squandered a 17-point first quarter lead against one of the NBA’s worst teams and suffered a delating 116-104 loss to the Hawks Friday night.

They dropped to 1-5 on the road and, for the third time this season, they lost a game they were leading by double digits. The Knicks end this short road trip Saturday against Houston.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks (10-8) with 28 points and Courtney Lee added 26. Hardaway, who spent the past two seasons with the Hawks, followed up his career-high 38-point night Wednesday with 22 points and five assists.

Dennis Schroder’s 26 points paced the Hawks (4-15).

“I thought the second quarter was a killer,” Jeff Hornacek said. “You see it all the time: When a team scores a lot on the first quarter on the road you relax a little bit.

“It’s a long game. If you don’t continue to focus, continue to play every play like it’s the last play of the game, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Knicks came into this season saying they’re rebuilding, but their fast start has them and their fans thinking playoffs. The Hawks are a true rebuilding team — a young roster littered with some little-known players.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coming off their inspiring home win over the Raptors Wednesday, the Knicks opened the game on fire and raced out to the big lead. But the Hawks took it to the Knicks from there. Atlanta outscored the Knicks 92-65 after the first quarter, and 57-37 in the second half.

The Hawks were on top 98-89 after Tyler Cavanaugh’s three-pointer with 8:32 left in the game. At that point, the Knicks were ice cold, playing sloppily with the basketball and needing a spark. Not having Enes Kanter’s energy and rebounding definitely hurt. Kanter missed the game with back spasms.

Naturally, the Knicks turned to Porzingis, who got hit with a technical foul in the fourth for arguing a call. With the Hawks up 102-95, Porzingis buried a jump shot with 4:30 left, and then blocked Dennis Schroder’s layup try. The ball stayed with Atlanta, and Marco Belinelli converted a three-pointer to make it 105-97.

The Knicks misfired on their next four trips — Porzingis had two misses and Hardaway one. But Atlanta converted back-to-back three-pointers, by Belinelli and Taurean Prince — and opened a 111-97 lead with 1:57 remaining.

Hardaway said being back in Atlanta is “nothing to get emotional about.” The Hawks played a video tribute for Hardaway during a first-quarter timeout and thanked him. Hardaway often credits the Hawks for pushing him to become a more complete player.

“They really did,” Hardaway said. “Made me mature as a ballplayer on and off the floor.”

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson traded Hardaway in 2015 to the Hawks, who sent him to the D-League, made him work on his conditioning and demanded that he be committed to defense.

Hardaway did that, and the new Knicks’ regime brought him back to be one of the cornerstones for the future.

The Knicks signed Hardaway to a four-year, $71-million offer sheet that the rebuilding Hawks didn’t match — without regret.

“There always comes tough spots for an organization,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s a good player, a lot of respect for him. We just thought for where we are and what we want to do it was best for us as it played it out.”

Budenholzer said the Hawks like the “flexibility” they have, but he’s not surprised by Hardaway’s play with the Knicks.

“His work ethic and his commitment to the player development was above and beyond even the norm,” Budenholzer said. “I’m not surprised with his success. He’s a great young man, a great young player and I’m a big fan of his.”

Neither team put a premium on defense in this game.

The Knicks looked as if they were going to breeze after building the 17-point lead in the first quarter. They ended the first shooting 76.2 percent (16-for-21). But the Hawks got within five in the second quarter as the Knicks exhaled defensively.

They let the Hawks shoot 62.5 percent (15-for-24) in the second quarter and score 35 points. But even though the Knicks cooled off, they still shot 65 percent from the field in the first half, scored 67 points, and led by nine at halftime. Lee scored 19 and Porzingis 17.

The Hawks continued to attack the Knicks, who were outhustled and outworked by Atlanta in the third. Their big lead turned into an 89-86 deficit. The Knicks shot just 7-for-24 and committed five turnovers in the third.

“You can’t have any letdowns to win on the road against any team,” Hornacek said. “Winning on the road is a different mentality we have to try to develop.”