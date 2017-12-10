So what do you do for an encore after you lose to the worst team in basketball?

You find a way to beat the second-worst.

After an ugly night in Chicago, the Knicks returned home to the relative safety of Madison Square Garden and hung on to defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 111-107, Sunday night.

The Knicks (13-13) eked out the victory despite critical fouls by Ron Baker and Jarrett Jack that led to five Atlanta points from free throws in the final 1:40. Kristaps Porzingis, who led the Knicks with 30 points and eight rebounds, put the game away when he hit two free throws with three seconds left.

“I think we did a terrible job of making that game more interesting than what it should have been down the stretch,” said Jack, who finished with 14 points including a foul-line jumper with 29 seconds left to give the Knicks a five-point lead.

With No. 2 scorer Tim Hardaway out until at least Dec. 19 with a left leg stress injury, the Knicks need others to help shoulder the offensive load.

The Knicks bench, led by Doug McDermott, stepped up when the team needed them most. McDermott scored a season-high 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting. Frank Ntilikina scored eight points, all in the final quarter. Baker played a season-high 32 minutes, and had nine points with four assists.

“With Tim out, we need other people to contribute and that’s what happened,” Jack said.

Dennis Schroder led Atlanta (6-20) with 21 points and Ersan Ilyasova added 20.

Ntilikina was one of the few players to have a decent game against the Bulls on Saturday. Coach Jeff Hornacek said he likes the attitude his rookie is playing with.

“Frank played with great confidence,” he said. “I thought he played with great balance too in terms of making the passes, making shots. When to shoot and when to pass it. He made some great passes . . . We want him to be on the attack a little bit more and make a play. It doesn’t have to be a shot. And then when he got some threes, he didn’t hesitate. When he was open, he shot them and he made it. I thought he played great.”

Hornacek showed some frustration before the game when asked about the up-and-down nature of his team.

“It’s consistency,” Hornacek said. “We’ve done a great job this year playing with effort, playing hard all the time. But then you kind of fall into sections where you have a quarter or a half here and there of not having that full energy. We have to be consistent every single night and that’s pretty much it.”

“Look at when we were winning games. The effort was there the whole 48 minutes. [Saturday] night was a road game which you really need to [because] sometimes you’re not on top of your game. At home you can still win some games, but on the road you have to be on top of your game. It’s a consistency we’re trying to work with our guys.”

The Knicks need to pile up the wins over the next couple of weeks while their schedule remains relatively soft. In the Knicks next four games they play three beatable opponents — the Lakers, the Nets and the Hornets. Things really get tough beginning on Dec. 27 when the Knicks play 16 of 20 games on the road. The Knicks’ 1-8 record away from home is the second-worst in the league. Only Charlotte with a 1-10 mark is worse.