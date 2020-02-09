ATLANTA — The week had been a chaotic one for the Knicks, changing the leadership at the top of the front office, trading away the best player on the team, the sort of week that would inspire books to chronicle the ugly details for most franchises.

For the Knicks, it was a time of hope.

An odd confluence for sure, but these were the Knicks and in the midst of what would be crippling chaos for some they somehow mounted a four-game winning streak and began to wonder if maybe this franchise that was about to be dismantled for another rebuild might have a chance to make a push for the postseason.

Some of it was the schedule and some of it is attributable to the mediocrity of the Eastern Conference. But there they were, five games out of the eighth playoff berth in the East with only the equally dismal Hawks and Wizards standing between them and the thought of entering the All-Star Break with a six-game winning streak.

But instead, reality struck in the slender, undersized form of Trae Young. While the Atlanta Hawks reshaped their roster at the trade deadline they still managed to pinch the Knicks from that dream, knocking them off, 140-135, in double overtime behind 48 points and 13 assists from Young.

After a late flurry, fueled as much by the Knicks' offensive ineptitude as Young’s heroics, the Hawks forced a second overtime and this time took control, building a seven-point lead before going cold. With their lead down to three, Young was fouled with 12.4 seconds left. He hit both to seal the victory. Julius Randle drove uncontested for his 34th and 35th points, but Young went back to the line and hit two, making him 16-for-16 on the night.

The Knicks squandered an early 15-point lead and then fell behind by 16 early in the fourth quarter. But they battled back, tying the score with 30.3 seconds remaining on a pair of free throws by Randle. The problem they were facing was clear: Young, bound for the All-Star Game, was scoring at will.

But with 22 seconds left in regulation Young got into the lane and opted instead to lob a pass for John Collins that the Knicks swiped. Randle misfired on the other end, the Hawks grabbing the rebound and calling timeout with 1.2 seconds remaining. Young got free on an inbound pass and floated a shot over Mitchell Robinson, but it slipped around nearly every part of the rim before rolling off and sending the game to overtime.

The Knicks built up a quick eight-point lead and then seemed to want to play keepaway, but a 24-second violation and a blocked shot at the rim allowed the Hawks to close the gap to 126-124 with 32.5 seconds left in the first extra session. Elfrid Payton then got stuck, traveling with 11.6 seconds remaining, giving the Hawks another chance. Young drove by Payton, drawing a foul with 7.2 seconds left, and Young calmly drained both to tie the score.

“We have had stretches where we’ve played well and we’ve been right there,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “We’ve been able to make a few more plays over the course of the game, we’ve put ourselves in a better position. I think it’s good. These guys are enjoying playing the game. They’re good together. I think they like the stretch where you’re playing, these games are coming quick and they like to play.”

The Knicks are still just 17-37 on the season, but still, they had not won five games in a row since March 2014 when they won eight straight games. The way that they celebrated that streak was to name Phil Jackson team president in the midst of the streak and fire the coach, Mike Woodson, a month later.

This time the Knicks had won two straight, including arguably their most impressive victory of the season on the road in Indiana, and announced the removal of team president Steve Mills. Like the Jackson hiring, this move had been in the works before the wins came. But the Knicks have continued winning, through the trade deadline and the departure of their leading scorer, Marcus Morris.

The wins other than the Indiana victory have been against teams on their level — at Cleveland, home against Orlando and then road wins at Detroit and Atlanta. But when you’re as far down as the Knicks have been. any win is a good win.

Notes & quotes: The Knicks were without Moe Harkless, who joined the team in Detroit Saturday, but sat out that game and then was scratched Sunday, left behind in the hotel when he got sick.